Sandwiches market size to grow by 5.16 billion, Growth opportunities led by Allantico Vinaio Italia SRL and Baltic Bakehouse - Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The sandwiches market in Europe is fragmented, characterized by the presence of numerous regional players. Vendors are coming up with different and new varieties of food flavors in the sandwich market in Europe. Vendor performance in the market may be impacted by the changing consumer spending patterns due to the increasing consumption of healthy sandwiches across Europe. Also, vendors are using social media and other platforms to promote their products increasingly. The sales of sandwiches through online media are expected to increase during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Europe Sandwiches Market 2023-2027

The sandwich market size in Europe is forecasted to grow by USD 5.16 billion during the forecast period. The growth momentum of the market is estimated to accelerate at a CAGR of 4.56% from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio.

Request the latest PDF sample report

Why buy?

Add credibility to strategies

Analyze competitor's offerings

Get a holistic view of the market

Grow your profit margins with Technavio- Buy the report

Sandwiches Market in Europe 2023-2027: Segmentation

Channel

Foodservice - Fast food/quick-service restaurants, full-service restaurants, limited-service restaurants, and special food service restaurants are all part of the food service segment. The segment growth has been fueled by the expansion of the millennial working population, as they prefer ready-to-eat food, and personalized and novel food options.

Retail

Product

Fresh Sandwiches -



Prepackaged Sandwiches

Sandwiches Market in Europe 2023-2027: Scope

The sandwiches market in Europe report covers the following areas:

Sandwiches market in Europe 2023-2027: Vendor Analysis

Allantico Vinaio Italia SRL, Baltic Bakehouse, Cafe Santiago, Charles Sandwiches, Copperdeli SL, Crimpit Group Ltd., Forno Roscioli Of Roscioli Pier Luigi and C. SAS, FRITLAND BVBA, Greencore Group Plc, J Sainsbury plc, Marks and Spencer Plc, Maxs Sandwich Shop, Northern Soul MCR, Pistolet Original, Pizzeria Fratelli Mascolo, Pret A Manger Group, Sporkovsky pivovar sro, Tesco Plc, The Dusty Knuckle, The Subway Group, The York Roast Co., and Toastable are among some of the major market participants.

Request a PDF sample now

Sandwiches Market in Europe 2023-2027: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist sandwiches market growth in Europe during the next five years

Estimation of the sandwiches market size in Europe and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the sandwiches market in Europe

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the sandwiches market in Europe vendors

Subscribe to our "Lite Plan" billed annually at USD 5000 which enables you to download 5 reports a year and view 100 reports every month.

Related Reports:

The sandwich market share is expected to increase by USD 11.69 billion from 2020 to 2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 3.21%. Furthermore, this report extensively covers sandwich market segmentation by product (fresh sandwiches and prepackaged sandwiches), flavors (non-vegetarian and vegetarian), and geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA).

The fresh food market share is expected to increase by 420.04 million tons from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 3.04%. Furthermore, this report extensively covers fresh food market segmentation by product (fruits and vegetables, meat and poultry, eggs, and others) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).

Sandwiches Market In Europe Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 160 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.56% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 5.16 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 3.87 Key countries UK, France, Germany, Italy, and Rest of Europe Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled 147 Deli, Aamanns ApS, Albertsons Companies Inc., Allantico Vinaio Italia SRL, Baltic Bakehouse, Cafe Santiago, Charles Sandwiches, Copperdeli SL, Crimpit Group Ltd., Forno Roscioli Of Roscioli Pier Luigi and C. SAS, FRITLAND BVBA, Greencore Group Plc, J Sainsbury plc, Marks and Spencer Plc, Maxs Sandwich Shop, Northern Soul MCR, Pistolet Original, Pizzeria Fratelli Mascolo, Pret A Manger Group, Sporkovsky pivovar sro, Tesco Plc, The Dusty Knuckle, The Subway Group, The York Roast Co., and Toastable Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio's consumer staples market reports

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Country Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Channel



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Flavor



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 10: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 11: Parent market



Exhibit 12: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 13: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 14: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 15: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 16: Data Table on Regional - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 17: Chart on Europe : Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 18: Data Table on Regional - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 sandwiches market in Europe 2017 - 2021

2017 - 2021 Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Data Table on sandwiches market in Europe 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.2 Channel Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Channel Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.3 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Product Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.4 Flavor Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Flavor Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 23: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 24: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 25: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 26: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 27: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 28: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 29: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 30: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Channel

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 31: Chart on Channel - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 32: Data Table on Channel - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Channel

Exhibit 33: Chart on Comparison by Channel



Exhibit 34: Data Table on Comparison by Channel

6.3 Food service - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 35: Chart on Food service - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 36: Data Table on Food service - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 37: Chart on Food service - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 38: Data Table on Food service - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Retail - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 39: Chart on Retail - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 40: Data Table on Retail - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 41: Chart on Retail - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 42: Data Table on Retail - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by Channel

Exhibit 43: Market opportunity by Channel ($ billion)

7 Market Segmentation by Product

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 44: Chart on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 46: Chart on Comparison by Product



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Comparison by Product

7.3 Fresh sandwiches - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 48: Chart on Fresh sandwiches - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Fresh sandwiches - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 50: Chart on Fresh sandwiches - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Fresh sandwiches - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Prepackaged sandwiches - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 52: Chart on Prepackaged sandwiches - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Prepackaged sandwiches - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 54: Chart on Prepackaged sandwiches - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on Prepackaged sandwiches - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 56: Market opportunity by Product ($ billion)

8 Market Segmentation by Flavor

8.1 Market segments

Exhibit 57: Chart on Flavor - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 58: Data Table on Flavor - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

8.2 Comparison by Flavor

Exhibit 59: Chart on Comparison by Flavor



Exhibit 60: Data Table on Comparison by Flavor

8.3 Non-vegetarian - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 61: Chart on Non-vegetarian - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 62: Data Table on Non-vegetarian - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 63: Chart on Non-vegetarian - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 64: Data Table on Non-vegetarian - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

8.4 Vegetarian - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 65: Chart on Vegetarian - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 66: Data Table on Vegetarian - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 67: Chart on Vegetarian - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 68: Data Table on Vegetarian - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

8.5 Market opportunity by Flavor

Exhibit 69: Market opportunity by Flavor ($ billion)

9 Customer Landscape

9.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 70: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

10 Geographic Landscape

10.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 71: Chart on Market share by geography - 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 72: Data Table on Market share by geography - 2022-2027 (%)

10.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 73: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 74: Data Table on Geographic comparison

10.3 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 75: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 76: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 77: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 78: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

10.4 France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 79: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 81: Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 82: Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

10.5 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 83: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 84: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 85: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 86: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

10.6 Italy - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 87: Chart on Italy - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on Italy - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 89: Chart on Italy - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on Italy - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

10.7 Rest of Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 91: Chart on Rest of Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on Rest of Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 93: Chart on Rest of Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 94: Data Table on Rest of Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

10.8 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 95: Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)

11 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

11.1 Market drivers

11.2 Market challenges

11.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 96: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

11.4 Market trends

12 Vendor Landscape

12.1 Overview

12.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 97: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

12.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 98: Overview on factors of disruption

12.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 99: Impact of key risks on business

13 Vendor Analysis

13.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 100: Vendors covered

13.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 101: Matrix on vendor position and classification

13.3 147 Deli

Exhibit 102: 147 Deli - Overview



Exhibit 103: 147 Deli - Product / Service



Exhibit 104: 147 Deli - Key offerings

13.4 Albertsons Companies Inc.

Exhibit 105: Albertsons Companies Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 106: Albertsons Companies Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 107: Albertsons Companies Inc. - Key offerings

13.5 Allantico Vinaio Italia SRL

Exhibit 108: Allantico Vinaio Italia SRL - Overview



Exhibit 109: Allantico Vinaio Italia SRL - Product / Service



Exhibit 110: Allantico Vinaio Italia SRL - Key offerings

13.6 Baltic Bakehouse

Exhibit 111: Baltic Bakehouse - Overview



Exhibit 112: Baltic Bakehouse - Product / Service



Exhibit 113: Baltic Bakehouse - Key offerings

13.7 Cafe Santiago

Exhibit 114: Cafe Santiago - Overview



Exhibit 115: Cafe Santiago - Product / Service



Exhibit 116: Cafe Santiago - Key offerings

13.8 Crimpit Group Ltd.

Exhibit 117: Crimpit Group Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 118: Crimpit Group Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 119: Crimpit Group Ltd. - Key offerings

13.9 FRITLAND BVBA

Exhibit 120: FRITLAND BVBA - Overview



Exhibit 121: FRITLAND BVBA - Product / Service



Exhibit 122: FRITLAND BVBA - Key offerings

13.10 J Sainsbury plc

Exhibit 123: J Sainsbury plc - Overview



Exhibit 124: J Sainsbury plc - Product / Service



Exhibit 125: J Sainsbury plc - Key offerings

13.11 Marks and Spencer Plc

and Spencer Plc Exhibit 126: Marks and Spencer Plc - Overview



Exhibit 127: Marks and Spencer Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 128: Marks and Spencer Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 129: Marks and Spencer Plc - Segment focus

13.12 Maxs Sandwich Shop

Exhibit 130: Maxs Sandwich Shop - Overview



Exhibit 131: Maxs Sandwich Shop - Product / Service



Exhibit 132: Maxs Sandwich Shop - Key offerings

13.13 Northern Soul MCR

Exhibit 133: Northern Soul MCR - Overview



Exhibit 134: Northern Soul MCR - Product / Service



Exhibit 135: Northern Soul MCR - Key offerings

13.14 Tesco Plc

Exhibit 136: Tesco Plc - Overview



Exhibit 137: Tesco Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 138: Tesco Plc - Key news



Exhibit 139: Tesco Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 140: Tesco Plc - Segment focus

13.15 The Dusty Knuckle

Exhibit 141: The Dusty Knuckle - Overview



Exhibit 142: The Dusty Knuckle - Product / Service



Exhibit 143: The Dusty Knuckle - Key offerings

13.16 The Subway Group

Exhibit 144: The Subway Group - Overview



Exhibit 145: The Subway Group - Product / Service



Exhibit 146: The Subway Group - Key offerings

13.17 The York Roast Co.

Exhibit 147: The York Roast Co. - Overview



Exhibit 148: The York Roast Co. - Product / Service



Exhibit 149: The York Roast Co. - Key offerings

14 Appendix

14.1 Scope of the report

14.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 150: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 151: Exclusions checklist

14.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 152: Currency conversion rates for US$

14.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 153: Research methodology



Exhibit 154: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 155: Information sources

14.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 156: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio