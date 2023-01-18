Sandwiches market size to grow by 5.16 billion, Growth opportunities led by Allantico Vinaio Italia SRL and Baltic Bakehouse - Technavio

Jan 18, 2023, 03:00 ET
NEW YORK, Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The sandwiches market in Europe is fragmented, characterized by the presence of numerous regional players. Vendors are coming up with different and new varieties of food flavors in the sandwich market in Europe. Vendor performance in the market may be impacted by the changing consumer spending patterns due to the increasing consumption of healthy sandwiches across Europe. Also, vendors are using social media and other platforms to promote their products increasingly. The sales of sandwiches through online media are expected to increase during the forecast period.
The sandwich market size in Europe is forecasted to grow by USD 5.16 billion during the forecast period. The growth momentum of the market is estimated to accelerate at a CAGR of 4.56% from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio.
Sandwiches Market in Europe 2023-2027: Segmentation
- Channel
- Foodservice - Fast food/quick-service restaurants, full-service restaurants, limited-service restaurants, and special food service restaurants are all part of the food service segment. The segment growth has been fueled by the expansion of the millennial working population, as they prefer ready-to-eat food, and personalized and novel food options.
- Retail
- Product
- Fresh Sandwiches -
- Prepackaged Sandwiches
Sandwiches Market in Europe 2023-2027: Scope
The sandwiches market in Europe report covers the following areas:
- Sandwiches Market Size in Europe
- Sandwiches Market Trends in Europe
- Sandwiches Market in Industry Analysis Europe
Sandwiches market in Europe 2023-2027: Vendor Analysis
Allantico Vinaio Italia SRL, Baltic Bakehouse, Cafe Santiago, Charles Sandwiches, Copperdeli SL, Crimpit Group Ltd., Forno Roscioli Of Roscioli Pier Luigi and C. SAS, FRITLAND BVBA, Greencore Group Plc, J Sainsbury plc, Marks and Spencer Plc, Maxs Sandwich Shop, Northern Soul MCR, Pistolet Original, Pizzeria Fratelli Mascolo, Pret A Manger Group, Sporkovsky pivovar sro, Tesco Plc, The Dusty Knuckle, The Subway Group, The York Roast Co., and Toastable are among some of the major market participants.
Sandwiches Market in Europe 2023-2027: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027
- Detailed information on factors that will assist sandwiches market growth in Europe during the next five years
- Estimation of the sandwiches market size in Europe and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the sandwiches market in Europe
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the sandwiches market in Europe vendors
Sandwiches Market In Europe Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
160
Base year
2022
Historic period
2017-2021
Forecast period
2023-2027
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.56%
Market growth 2023-2027
USD 5.16 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth 2022-2023(%)
3.87
Key countries
UK, France, Germany, Italy, and Rest of Europe
Competitive landscape
Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks
Key companies profiled
147 Deli, Aamanns ApS, Albertsons Companies Inc., Allantico Vinaio Italia SRL, Baltic Bakehouse, Cafe Santiago, Charles Sandwiches, Copperdeli SL, Crimpit Group Ltd., Forno Roscioli Of Roscioli Pier Luigi and C. SAS, FRITLAND BVBA, Greencore Group Plc, J Sainsbury plc, Marks and Spencer Plc, Maxs Sandwich Shop, Northern Soul MCR, Pistolet Original, Pizzeria Fratelli Mascolo, Pret A Manger Group, Sporkovsky pivovar sro, Tesco Plc, The Dusty Knuckle, The Subway Group, The York Roast Co., and Toastable
Market dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents:
1 Executive Summary
- 1.1 Market overview
- Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview
- Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview
- Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Country Market Characteristics
- Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography
- Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Channel
- Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product
- Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Flavor
- Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 10: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 11: Parent market
- Exhibit 12: Market Characteristics
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 13: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 14: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2022
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027
- Exhibit 15: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 16: Data Table on Regional - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 17: Chart on Europe: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 18: Data Table on Regional - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
4 Historic Market Size
- 4.1 sandwiches market in Europe 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Data Table on sandwiches market in Europe 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)
- 4.2 Channel Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Channel Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)
- 4.3 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Product Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)
- 4.4 Flavor Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Flavor Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)
- 4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 23: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)
5 Five Forces Analysis
- 5.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 24: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027
- 5.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 25: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027
- 5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 26: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 27: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 28: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 29: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 30: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027
6 Market Segmentation by Channel
- 6.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 31: Chart on Channel - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 32: Data Table on Channel - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.2 Comparison by Channel
- Exhibit 33: Chart on Comparison by Channel
- Exhibit 34: Data Table on Comparison by Channel
- 6.3 Food service - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 35: Chart on Food service - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 36: Data Table on Food service - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 37: Chart on Food service - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 38: Data Table on Food service - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.4 Retail - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 39: Chart on Retail - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 40: Data Table on Retail - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 41: Chart on Retail - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 42: Data Table on Retail - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.5 Market opportunity by Channel
- Exhibit 43: Market opportunity by Channel ($ billion)
7 Market Segmentation by Product
- 7.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 44: Chart on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 45: Data Table on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.2 Comparison by Product
- Exhibit 46: Chart on Comparison by Product
- Exhibit 47: Data Table on Comparison by Product
- 7.3 Fresh sandwiches - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 48: Chart on Fresh sandwiches - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 49: Data Table on Fresh sandwiches - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 50: Chart on Fresh sandwiches - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 51: Data Table on Fresh sandwiches - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.4 Prepackaged sandwiches - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 52: Chart on Prepackaged sandwiches - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 53: Data Table on Prepackaged sandwiches - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 54: Chart on Prepackaged sandwiches - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 55: Data Table on Prepackaged sandwiches - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.5 Market opportunity by Product
- Exhibit 56: Market opportunity by Product ($ billion)
8 Market Segmentation by Flavor
- 8.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 57: Chart on Flavor - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 58: Data Table on Flavor - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- 8.2 Comparison by Flavor
- Exhibit 59: Chart on Comparison by Flavor
- Exhibit 60: Data Table on Comparison by Flavor
- 8.3 Non-vegetarian - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 61: Chart on Non-vegetarian - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 62: Data Table on Non-vegetarian - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 63: Chart on Non-vegetarian - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 64: Data Table on Non-vegetarian - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 8.4 Vegetarian - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 65: Chart on Vegetarian - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 66: Data Table on Vegetarian - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 67: Chart on Vegetarian - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 68: Data Table on Vegetarian - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 8.5 Market opportunity by Flavor
- Exhibit 69: Market opportunity by Flavor ($ billion)
9 Customer Landscape
- 9.1 Customer landscape overview
- Exhibit 70: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria
10 Geographic Landscape
- 10.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 71: Chart on Market share by geography - 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 72: Data Table on Market share by geography - 2022-2027 (%)
- 10.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 73: Chart on Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 74: Data Table on Geographic comparison
- 10.3 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 75: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 76: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 77: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 78: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 10.4 France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 79: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 80: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 81: Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 82: Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 10.5 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 83: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 84: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 85: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 86: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 10.6 Italy - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 87: Chart on Italy - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 88: Data Table on Italy - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 89: Chart on Italy - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 90: Data Table on Italy - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 10.7 Rest of Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 91: Chart on Rest of Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 92: Data Table on Rest of Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 93: Chart on Rest of Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 94: Data Table on Rest of Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 10.8 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 95: Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)
11 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 11.1 Market drivers
- 11.2 Market challenges
- 11.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
- Exhibit 96: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027
- 11.4 Market trends
12 Vendor Landscape
- 12.1 Overview
- 12.2 Vendor landscape
- Exhibit 97: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation
- 12.3 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 98: Overview on factors of disruption
- 12.4 Industry risks
- Exhibit 99: Impact of key risks on business
13 Vendor Analysis
- 13.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 100: Vendors covered
- 13.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 101: Matrix on vendor position and classification
- 13.3 147 Deli
- Exhibit 102: 147 Deli - Overview
- Exhibit 103: 147 Deli - Product / Service
- Exhibit 104: 147 Deli - Key offerings
- 13.4 Albertsons Companies Inc.
- Exhibit 105: Albertsons Companies Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 106: Albertsons Companies Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 107: Albertsons Companies Inc. - Key offerings
- 13.5 Allantico Vinaio Italia SRL
- Exhibit 108: Allantico Vinaio Italia SRL - Overview
- Exhibit 109: Allantico Vinaio Italia SRL - Product / Service
- Exhibit 110: Allantico Vinaio Italia SRL - Key offerings
- 13.6 Baltic Bakehouse
- Exhibit 111: Baltic Bakehouse - Overview
- Exhibit 112: Baltic Bakehouse - Product / Service
- Exhibit 113: Baltic Bakehouse - Key offerings
- 13.7 Cafe Santiago
- Exhibit 114: Cafe Santiago - Overview
- Exhibit 115: Cafe Santiago - Product / Service
- Exhibit 116: Cafe Santiago - Key offerings
- 13.8 Crimpit Group Ltd.
- Exhibit 117: Crimpit Group Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 118: Crimpit Group Ltd. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 119: Crimpit Group Ltd. - Key offerings
- 13.9 FRITLAND BVBA
- Exhibit 120: FRITLAND BVBA - Overview
- Exhibit 121: FRITLAND BVBA - Product / Service
- Exhibit 122: FRITLAND BVBA - Key offerings
- 13.10 J Sainsbury plc
- Exhibit 123: J Sainsbury plc - Overview
- Exhibit 124: J Sainsbury plc - Product / Service
- Exhibit 125: J Sainsbury plc - Key offerings
- 13.11 Marks and Spencer Plc
- Exhibit 126: Marks and Spencer Plc - Overview
- Exhibit 127: Marks and Spencer Plc - Business segments
- Exhibit 128: Marks and Spencer Plc - Key offerings
- Exhibit 129: Marks and Spencer Plc - Segment focus
- 13.12 Maxs Sandwich Shop
- Exhibit 130: Maxs Sandwich Shop - Overview
- Exhibit 131: Maxs Sandwich Shop - Product / Service
- Exhibit 132: Maxs Sandwich Shop - Key offerings
- 13.13 Northern Soul MCR
- Exhibit 133: Northern Soul MCR - Overview
- Exhibit 134: Northern Soul MCR - Product / Service
- Exhibit 135: Northern Soul MCR - Key offerings
- 13.14 Tesco Plc
- Exhibit 136: Tesco Plc - Overview
- Exhibit 137: Tesco Plc - Business segments
- Exhibit 138: Tesco Plc - Key news
- Exhibit 139: Tesco Plc - Key offerings
- Exhibit 140: Tesco Plc - Segment focus
- 13.15 The Dusty Knuckle
- Exhibit 141: The Dusty Knuckle - Overview
- Exhibit 142: The Dusty Knuckle - Product / Service
- Exhibit 143: The Dusty Knuckle - Key offerings
- 13.16 The Subway Group
- Exhibit 144: The Subway Group - Overview
- Exhibit 145: The Subway Group - Product / Service
- Exhibit 146: The Subway Group - Key offerings
- 13.17 The York Roast Co.
- Exhibit 147: The York Roast Co. - Overview
- Exhibit 148: The York Roast Co. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 149: The York Roast Co. - Key offerings
14 Appendix
- 14.1 Scope of the report
- 14.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
- Exhibit 150: Inclusions checklist
- Exhibit 151: Exclusions checklist
- 14.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 152: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 14.4 Research methodology
- Exhibit 153: Research methodology
- Exhibit 154: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 155: Information sources
- 14.5 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 156: List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
