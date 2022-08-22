Sandwiches Market Size to Grow by USD 11.69 billion with 49% of the contribution from Europe - Technavio

Aug 22, 2022, 06:15 ET
Sandwiches market will have Arbys IP Holder LLC, Greencore Group Plc, and Greggs Plc as major participants
NEW YORK, Aug. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The latest market analysis report titled Sandwiches Market by Product, Fillings, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025 has been recently added to Technavio's catalog. The report predicts the market to witness an accelerating growth momentum at a CAGR of 3.21% during the forecast period. Technavio categorizes the global sandwiches market as a part of the global packaged foods and meats market. Our report provides extensive information on the value chain analysis for the sandwich market, which vendors can leverage to gain a competitive advantage during the forecast period. The data available in our value chain analysis segment can help vendors drive costs and enhance customer services during the forecast period.
For market scope and value chain analysis, Read a FREE Sample Report
Key Considerations for Market Forecast:
- Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior
- Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of the pandemic unfolds
- Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates
- Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates
Emerging Opportunities with Key players
Arbys IP Holder LLC
The company is focused on offering various food products such as roasted beef, chicken, sandwiches, wraps, salads, curly fries, potato cakes, and homestyle fries. The company offers sandwiches in types of burgers and sliders
Greencore Group Plc
The company offers a crayfish sandwich which is made up of bread. The company operates under one business segment and offers sandwiches, salads, sushi, chilled snacks, and others.
Greggs Plc
The company is engaged in the sales of fresh bakery goods, sandwiches, and drinks in its shops and through franchise partners. It also provides frozen bakery products to its wholesale customers. The company offers sandwiches that are made up of tuna mayonnaise and cucumber.
McDonald Corp.
The company generates revenues from sales by company-operated restaurants and fees from restaurants operated by franchisees.
The company offers sandwich products under the brand name McRib.
Pita Pit International
The company is focused on offering customizable and fresh food products such as smoothies, desserts, and snacks. The company offers sandwiches with a stuffing of vegetables and chicken.
For additional insights on Key vendors and their strategic initiatives, Request for FREE Sample
Sandwiches Market Segmentation Insights
- Product
- Fresh Sandwiches: The sandwich market share growth in the fresh sandwiches segment will be significant during the forecast period. The demand for fresh sandwiches is increasing as consumers prefer to buy sandwiches than make them at home. Vendors are coming up with new varieties of products by adding local flavors to attract customers. Such product portfolio expansions by vendors can influence the accelerated growth momentum of the market.
- Prepackaged Sandwiches
- Geography
- Europe: 49% of the market's growth will originate from Europe during the forecast period. France, the UK, Italy, and Germany are the key markets for sandwiches in Europe. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in the North American, MEA, and South American regions. Some of the vendors operating in the region are focusing on expanding their presence will facilitate the sandwich market growth in Europe over the forecast period.
- North America
- APAC
- South America
- MEA
Get Segment-based Insights and Regional Opportunities, Download Sample Report
Related Reports:
Fast Food Market Growth, Size, Trends, Analysis Report by Type, Application, Region and Segment Forecast 2021-2025
Frozen Breakfast Foods Market by Distribution Channel and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
|
Sandwiches Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2020
|
Forecast period
|
2021-2025
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.21%
|
Market growth 2021-2025
|
$ 11.69 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
2.53
|
Regional analysis
|
Europe, North America, APAC, South America, MEA, Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA
|
Performing market contribution
|
Europe at 49%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, France, UK, Italy, and Germany
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
Arbys IP Holder LLC, Greencore Group Plc, Greggs Plc, McDonald Corp., Pita Pit International, Potbelly Corp., Doctors Associates LLC, The Wendys Co., Tyson Foods Inc., and YUM Brands Inc.
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Content
1 Executive Summary
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 01: Parent market
- Exhibit 02: Market characteristics
- 2.2 Value chain analysis
- Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis: Packaged foods and meats
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 05: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2020
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
- Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)
4 Five Forces Analysis
- 4.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025
- 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers
- 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers
- 4.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants
- 4.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes
- 4.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry
- 4.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020
5 Market Segmentation by Product
- 5.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 15: Product - Market share 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.2 Comparison by Product
- Exhibit 16: Comparison by Product
- 5.3 Fresh sandwiches - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 17: Fresh sandwiches - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 18: Fresh sandwiches - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.4 Prepackaged sandwiches - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 19: Prepackaged sandwiches - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 20: Prepackaged sandwiches - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.5 Market opportunity by Product
- Exhibit 21: Market opportunity by Product
6 Market Segmentation by Fillings
- 6.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 22: Fillings - Market share 2020-2025 (%)
- 6.2 Comparison by Fillings
- Exhibit 23: Comparison by Fillings
- 6.3 Non-vegetarian - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 24: Non-vegetarian - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 25: Non-vegetarian - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 6.4 Vegetarian - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 26: Vegetarian - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 27: Vegetarian - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 6.5 Market opportunity by Fillings
- Exhibit 28: Market opportunity by Fillings
7 Customer landscape
8 Geographic Landscape
- 8.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 30: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)
- 8.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 31: Geographic comparison
- 8.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 32: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 33: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 8.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 34: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 35: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 8.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 36: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 37: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 8.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 38: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 39: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 8.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 40: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 41: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 8.8 Key leading countries
- Exhibit 42: Key leading countries
- 8.9 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 43: Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)
9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 9.1 Market drivers
- 9.2 Market challenges
- Exhibit 44: Impact of drivers and challenges
- 9.3 Market trends
10 Vendor Landscape
- 10.1 Overview
- Exhibit 45: Vendor landscape
- 10.2 Landscape disruption
11 Vendor Analysis
- 11.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 48: Vendors covered
- 11.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 49: Market positioning of vendors
- 11.3 Arbys IP Holder LLC
- Exhibit 50: Arbys IP Holder LLC - Overview
- Exhibit 51: Arbys IP Holder LLC - Product and service
- Exhibit 52: Arbys IP Holder LLC - Key offerings
- 11.4 Greencore Group Plc
- Exhibit 53: Greencore Group Plc - Overview
- Exhibit 54: Greencore Group Plc - Business segments
- Exhibit 55: Greencore Group Plc - Key offerings
- 11.5 Greggs Plc
- Exhibit 56: Greggs Plc - Overview
- Exhibit 57: Greggs Plc - Business segments
- Exhibit 58: Greggs Plc - Key offerings
- 11.6 McDonald Corp.
- Exhibit 59: McDonald Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 60: McDonald Corp. - Product and service
- Exhibit 61: McDonald Corp. - Key offerings
- 11.7 Pita Pit International
- Exhibit 62: Pita Pit International - Overview
- Exhibit 63: Pita Pit International - Product and service
- Exhibit 64: Pita Pit International - Key offerings
- 11.8 Potbelly Corp.
- Exhibit 65: Potbelly Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 66: Potbelly Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 67: Potbelly Corp. - Key offerings
- 11.9 Doctors Associates LLC
- Exhibit 68: Doctors Associates LLC - Overview
- Exhibit 69: Doctors Associates LLC - Product and service
- Exhibit 70: Doctors Associates LLC - Key offerings
- 11.10 The Wendys Co.
- Exhibit 71: The Wendys Co. - Overview
- Exhibit 72: The Wendys Co. - Business segments
- Exhibit 73: The Wendys Co. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 74: The Wendys Co. - Segment focus
- 11.11 Tyson Foods Inc.
- Exhibit 75: Tyson Foods Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 76: Tyson Foods Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 77: Tyson Foods Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 78: Tyson Foods Inc. - Segment focus
- 11.12 YUM Brands Inc.
- Exhibit 79: YUM Brands Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 80: YUM Brands Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 81: YUM Brands Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 82: YUM Brands Inc. - Segment focus
12 Appendix
- 12.1 Scope of the report
- 12.2 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 83: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 12.3 Research methodology
- Exhibit 84: Research Methodology
- Exhibit 85: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 86: Information sources
- 12.4 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 87: List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/
SOURCE Technavio
Share this article