Sandwiches Market Size to Grow by USD 11.69 billion with 49% of the contribution from Europe - Technavio

Sandwiches market will have Arbys IP Holder LLC, Greencore Group Plc, and Greggs Plc as major participants

NEW YORK, Aug. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The latest market analysis report titled Sandwiches Market by Product, Fillings, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025 has been recently added to Technavio's catalog. The report predicts the market to witness an accelerating growth momentum at a CAGR of 3.21% during the forecast period. Technavio categorizes the global sandwiches market as a part of the global packaged foods and meats market. Our report provides extensive information on the value chain analysis for the sandwich market, which vendors can leverage to gain a competitive advantage during the forecast period. The data available in our value chain analysis segment can help vendors drive costs and enhance customer services during the forecast period.

Latest market research report titled Sandwiches Market by Product, Fillings, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025 has been announced by Technavio which is proudly partnering with Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years

Key Considerations for Market Forecast:

Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior

Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of the pandemic unfolds

Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates

Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates

Emerging Opportunities with Key players

Arbys IP Holder LLC

The company is focused on offering various food products such as roasted beef, chicken, sandwiches, wraps, salads, curly fries, potato cakes, and homestyle fries. The company offers sandwiches in types of burgers and sliders

Greencore Group Plc

The company offers a crayfish sandwich which is made up of bread. The company operates under one business segment and offers sandwiches, salads, sushi, chilled snacks, and others.

Greggs Plc

The company is engaged in the sales of fresh bakery goods, sandwiches, and drinks in its shops and through franchise partners. It also provides frozen bakery products to its wholesale customers. The company offers sandwiches that are made up of tuna mayonnaise and cucumber.

McDonald Corp.

The company generates revenues from sales by company-operated restaurants and fees from restaurants operated by franchisees.

The company offers sandwich products under the brand name McRib.

Pita Pit International

The company is focused on offering customizable and fresh food products such as smoothies, desserts, and snacks. The company offers sandwiches with a stuffing of vegetables and chicken.

Sandwiches Market Segmentation Insights

Product

Fresh Sandwiches: The sandwich market share growth in the fresh sandwiches segment will be significant during the forecast period. The demand for fresh sandwiches is increasing as consumers prefer to buy sandwiches than make them at home. Vendors are coming up with new varieties of products by adding local flavors to attract customers. Such product portfolio expansions by vendors can influence the accelerated growth momentum of the market.

Fresh sandwiches - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Prepackaged Sandwiches

Geography

Europe: 49% of the market's growth will originate from Europe during the forecast period. France , the UK, Italy , and Germany are the key markets for sandwiches in Europe . Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in the North American, MEA, and South American regions. Some of the vendors operating in the region are focusing on expanding their presence will facilitate the sandwich market growth in Europe over the forecast period.

Europe

North America



APAC



South America



MEA

Sandwiches Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.21% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 11.69 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 2.53 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, South America, MEA, Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution Europe at 49% Key consumer countries US, France, UK, Italy, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Arbys IP Holder LLC, Greencore Group Plc, Greggs Plc, McDonald Corp., Pita Pit International, Potbelly Corp., Doctors Associates LLC, The Wendys Co., Tyson Foods Inc., and YUM Brands Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

