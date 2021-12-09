Sandwiches Market Size to Grow by USD 11.69 Bn | Vendor Expansions will Present Significant Growth Opportunities for Market Vendors | Technavio

The sandwiches market is expected to grow by USD 11.69 bn from 2020 to 2025, as per Technavio. The growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 3.21%. The market is expected to experience a year-over-year growth rate of 2.53% in 2021.

The sandwiches market is driven by vendor expansions. Urbanization has resulted in several changes in the lifestyles and dietary habits of consumers globally. The popularity of ready-to-eat food products, such as sandwiches, is increasing among consumers, as they save time and effort. Thus, many vendors are focusing on expanding their presence to meet the consumer demand for processed food products. Such vendor expansions can drive the sales of sandwiches, which will result in market growth during the forecast period.

Factors such as product recalls owing to contamination may impede the market growth. Products that are exported to international markets can face contamination issues. This results in the lowering of confidence of consumers in the products and affects sales. As a majority of vendors buy bread for making sandwiches from third-party suppliers, improper handling of raw materials may impact the quality of the sandwiches. This can result in product recall and, in turn, lead to a significant monetary loss to companies.

Major Sandwiches Companies:

Arbys IP Holder LLC

Greencore Group Plc

Greggs Plc

McDonald Corp.

Pita Pit International

Potbelly Corp.

Doctors Associates LLC

The Wendys Co.

Tyson Foods Inc.

YUM Brands Inc.

Sandwiches Market Product Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2020-2025)

Fresh sandwiches - size and forecast 2020-2025

Prepackaged sandwiches - size and forecast 2020-2025

Sandwiches Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2020-2025)

Europe - size and forecast 2020-2025

- size and forecast 2020-2025 North America - size and forecast 2020-2025

- size and forecast 2020-2025 APAC - size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - size and forecast 2020-2025

- size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - size and forecast 2020-2025

Sandwiches Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.21% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 11.69 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 2.53 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution Europe at 49% Key consumer countries US, France, UK, Italy, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Arbys IP Holder LLC, Greencore Group Plc, Greggs Plc, McDonald Corp., Pita Pit International, Potbelly Corp., Doctors Associates LLC, The Wendys Co., Tyson Foods Inc., and YUM Brands Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

