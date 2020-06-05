Sandy Kirk, a Leading Expert on Reconciling Fathers and Sons, is Available for Pre-Father's Day Interviews

PENSACOLA, Fla., June 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- This Father's Day, June 21, many fathers and sons will not be able to see each other due to social distancing. But hiding behind the pandemic is another epidemic afflicting men and boys — an invisible wound experienced by males who have been abandoned by their fathers; one that frequently manifests itself in anger, violence, depression, and suicide.

Sandy D. Kirk, Ph.D. Reaching Your Son’s Heart: A Heartwarming Story of Healing for Fathers and Sons

It is this epidemic that Sandy D. Kirk, Ph.D., addresses in her new best-selling book, Reaching Your Son's Heart: A Heartwarming Story of Healing for Fathers and Sons , an outgrowth of her 20-year experience in helping hundreds of teens and young adults heal from their father-wounds. Dr. Sandy says, "No pain on earth crushes a boy more deeply than being abandoned by his father."

Reaching Your Son's Heart was written for fathers who feel like they have lost their sons to depression, anger, or indifference, through such circumstances as divorce, remarriage, or incarceration. These dads may want to repair their relationship with their sons but don't know how.

Dr. Sandy uses stories based on real-life experiences, primarily from sons and fathers she has worked with at camps she runs, to illustrate how healing can be achieved. The book shares the compelling story of a father — Bradley Hudson — who experiences the nightmare of his son's near-death from hanging and a shooting at the local high school, with his son the likely killer. When Bradley learns five powerful steps for restoring his son, he can heal their relationship and mend his broken boy.

As Dr. Sandy points out, "Studies show that 63% of suicides among teens are from fatherless boys and 82% of the boys who shot up schools were fatherless. This is a problem of epidemic proportions, and it explains why our broken boys are so angry."

Dr. Sandy hosted her own radio show, has been a contributing editor for Good News Magazine and has been a guest on radio and TV programs. In an interview, she can discuss:

5 powerful steps for how fathers can mend their broken sons

Why one of the greatest messages a son can receive from his dad is "Son, you have become a real man!" Most dads never offer this affirmation because they never received it themselves

man!" Most dads never offer this affirmation because they never received it themselves How asking a son's forgiveness and telling him your own father-wound story can open his heart and restore mutual respect.

About Dr. Sandy D. Kirk

Dr. Sandy has helped hundreds of teens and young adults heal from their father-wounds. She has an M.S. in secondary education and a Ph.D. in intercultural studies, and she has founded a camp/retreat center on the Gulf Coast where she holds retreats and camps for people of all ages. In 2021 she will be hosting an annual Father's Day Retreat for dads and their sons.

As a best-selling author, Dr. Sandy has written 27 books and taught in England, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Scotland, Germany, India, Kenya, Bulgaria, Nicaragua, Peru, Indonesia, Canada and many places in the U.S.

Contact: Sandy D. Kirk, Ph.D., (251) 979-9068; [email protected]; http://www.reachingyoursonsheart.com/; www.beholdthelamb.org

SOURCE Sandy Kirk

Related Links

http://www.reachingyoursonsheart.com

