Sandy Walia to Lead Branch Banking in Northern California and the Pacific Northwest

Walia, who joined PurePoint Financial in August of 2018, has more than 20 years of experience in the consumer banking industry. Prior to PurePoint, she served as Consumer Banking Market Manager for Bank of America, where she led multiple financial center locations.

Walia has held various roles within the retail banking space, gradually working her way up from bank teller to senior vice president and Area President at Wells Fargo. While there, she was responsible for setting strategic direction and leading the community banking division across 54 branches and nearly 1,000 employees.

"In just over a year, Sandy has already made a positive impact on the PurePoint team," said Union Bank Head of Branch Banking Elaine Genevro. "This dual-capacity role allows us the opportunity to leverage and embed best practices that Sandy has helped identify, drive and implement within PurePoint into our Union Bank franchise."

Walia has been involved with A Place Called Home, The Alzheimer's Association of Greater Los Angeles and Five Acres. She has a Bachelor of Science in Biology and Chemistry from California State University Long Beach and holds a Series 7 license and Series 66 license.

About MUFG Union Bank, N.A.

As of September 30, 2019, MUFG Union Bank, N.A. operated 350 branches, consisting primarily of retail banking branches in the West Coast states, along with commercial branches in Texas, Illinois, New York, and Georgia, as well as 22 PurePoint ® Financial Centers. We provide a wide spectrum of corporate, commercial, and retail banking and wealth management solutions to meet the needs of our clients. We also offer an extensive portfolio of value-added solutions for clients, including investment banking, personal and corporate trust, global custody, transaction banking, capital markets, and other services. With assets of $134.7 billion, as of September 30, 2019, MUFG Union Bank has strong capital reserves, credit ratings and capital ratios relative to peer banks. MUFG Union Bank is a proud member of the Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE: MUFG), one of the world's largest financial organizations with total assets of approximately ¥314.5 trillion (JPY) or $2.9 trillion (USD)¹, as of September 30, 2019. The corporate headquarters (principal executive office) for MUFG Americas Holdings Corporation, which is the financial holding company, and MUFG Union Bank, is in New York City. The main banking office of MUFG Union Bank is in San Francisco, California.

1 Exchange rate of 1 USD=¥107.9 (JPY) as of September 30, 2019

Press contact:

Erika Montelongo

(818) 746-4949

Erika.montelongo@unionbank.com

SOURCE Union Bank