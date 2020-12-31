SaneChem Delivers Key Regional Acquisition as Diversey Continues Expansion in Global Food and Beverage Industry

WARSAW, Poland, Dec. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Diversey, a global leader in high performance hygiene, infection prevention and cleaning solutions for the Institutional and Food & Beverage markets, has announced the acquisition of SaneChem, a Polish-based supplier of specialist hygiene solutions for the Food and Beverage (F&B) industry. The deal is a significant step in Diversey's ambitious global growth plans.

Creating Poland's leading cleaning and hygiene provider

SaneChem, a leading Polish manufacturer with over 30 years of experience in the market, is a trusted supplier of professional hygiene solutions. The acquisition will cement Diversey's market-leading position in the domestic market, while reinforcing the company's growth plans for Eastern Europe in its core F&B sectors of: Brewing, Beverage, Processed Food, Dairy, Agriculture and Pharmaceuticals.

Synergy that unlocks potential for growth

Phil Wieland, CEO, Diversey said: "Diversey's acquisition of SaneChem is a significant moment for both companies. There is considerable synergy between us that reflects more than just our respective market shares, and which also goes beyond the common ground of our range of products, services and solutions. SaneChem's acknowledged sector expertise and very high standards, are rigorously focused on satisfying local and regional customer needs. This strongly reflects Diversey's commitment as a customer-driven business and our dedication to continuous improvement as we expand the F&B division. Strategically, SaneChem's experience and reputation in export markets offer considerable growth potential, in particular, by providing an existing gateway to extend our reach in the markets of Eastern Europe and as a key part of our continuing global growth plans."

The Diversey leadership team will conduct a detailed review of the combined business. The review will focus on strengthening market position, and delivering a comprehensive product and service offering.

Protecting and exceeding customer expectations

Ruud Verheul, President F&B, Diversey states: "This marks the start of an exciting new chapter for Diversey F&B. As part of our plans to accelerate the global growth of our business, this new acquisition in Poland provides considerable opportunities in adjacent Eastern European markets. SaneChem's reputation mirrors Diversey's and will strengthen our existing provision in the region, while enabling us to win new business from our dedication to exceeding customer expectations.

"The combination of our two powerful brands in extending our ethos of protecting life, will provide significant benefits for our customers and new colleagues in the future."

SOURCE Diversey