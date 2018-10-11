Sanexen to Open New Environmental Services Offices in Kitimat, British Columbia

MONTRÉAL, Oct. 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ - Sanexen Environmental Services Inc. ("Sanexen"), member of the LOGISTEC family, is excited to announce the opening of a new office in Kitimat, British Columbia on October 17. And British Columbia is an incredible place to be right now! A very strong regional economy and the growing number of liquefied natural gas (LNG) and megaprojects on the horizon, makes it the perfect place for Sanexen, the industry, communities and Indigenous groups to come together as leaders in environmental management.

Over the past 30 years, the experts at Sanexen have completed projects totalling more than one billion dollars in the environmental and water main rehabilitation fields, and this, in urban centres and remote northern communities across Canada. Sanexen's team of more than 450 environmental experts, researchers and developers has implemented innovative technologies adapted to the needs of private companies and public organizations faced with various environmental issues.

Madeleine Paquin, C. M., President and CEO of LOGISTEC Corporation explains, "Over the past several years, we have developed strong partnerships and collaboration with the local communities, and feel that the time is right to demonstrate our commitment to the region by putting down roots and establishing a greater presence."

"Our goal is clear," reinforces Eric Sauvageau, Executive Vice-President of Sanexen. "We aim to stimulate capacity building and encourage the emergence of a strong regional expertise. This is what Sanexen is recognized for. Over the years, we have developed productive partnerships with Indigenous and Inuit communities and learned from each other. We believe that this is the key to success."

About SANEXEN

Sanexen, member of the LOGISTEC family, is one of Canada's leading providers of environmental solutions including site remediation, manufacturing of woven hoses and trenchless structural rehabilitation of underground water mains. From the onset, Sanexen has assisted industrial, municipal and governmental customers in dealing with environmental issues to deliver optimal value solutions that are best adapted to their specific needs.

Over the past 18 years, Sanexen has developed considerable expertise and an impressive intellectual property portfolio with respect to its innovative Aqua-Pipe® technology for the structural rehabilitation of underground water mains. Sanexen has installed more than 1,600 km of its Aqua-Pipe® Trenchless Structural CIPP Technology in over 350 cities in North America, helping them improve their water main network performance and reduce their maintenance costs.

About LOGISTEC

LOGISTEC Corporation is based in Montréal (QC) and provides specialized services to the marine community and industrial companies in the areas of bulk, break-bulk and container cargo handling in 37 ports and 61 terminals across North America. LOGISTEC also offers marine transportation services geared primarily to the Arctic coastal trade, as well as marine agency services to foreign shipowners and operators serving the Canadian market.

www.logistec.com

SOURCE Logistec Corporation

Related Links

http://www.logistec.com

