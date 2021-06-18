Sanford Health and Infervision Announce Development Partnership

PHILADELPHIA, June 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sanford Health, one of the largest health systems in the U.S., will partner with medical imaging leader Infervision to use its artificial intelligence-based research platform, InferScholar AI™, to co-develop an advanced medical imaging applications, the companies announced Friday.

"Our partnership with Infervision combines internal and external experts to create a dynamic, multidisciplinary team focused on building innovative AI radiology solutions," said Kent Lehr, Sanford's Chief of Business Development and Strategic Partnerships. "This collaboration is directly in line with our vision to align with like-minded companies who are focused on technologies and solutions that improve the lives of our patients, people and communities we serve. I am excited because I know we will do that through our partnership with Infervision."

"InferScholar will enable Sanford Health caregivers to harness the power of AI as it relates to imaging-based diagnostics," said John Miller, M.D., a radiologist at Sanford Health. "InferScholar was designed with the radiologist in mind with easy-to-use tools and functionality for annotating. The data does not leave Sanford's possession, and that's important. We can still train the AI model in a federated learning type setup, which can be accomplished with InferScholar. Infervision will then utilize our clinical input to create the product."

"We're very excited about this partnership. Being able to collaborate with Sanford Health and gain clinical insights from them is what every partner dreams of," stated Infervision VP Tony Gevo. "This kind of working relationship is how world-class applications are developed" Gevo added. "InferScholar AI is easy for radiologists to use, allowing clinicians to focus on outcomes and not having to worry about IT related details. Exams are uploaded for annotation and InferScholar does the rest. The system uses the clinical expertise Sanford provides and builds the algorithms that will help improve efficiency and accuracy for better patient outcomes."

About Sanford Health

Sanford Health, one of the largest health systems in the United States, is dedicated to the integrated delivery of health care, genomic medicine, senior care and services, global clinics, research and affordable insurance. Headquartered in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, the organization includes 46 hospitals, 1,500 physicians and more than 200 Good Samaritan Society senior care locations in 26 states and 10 countries. Learn more about Sanford Health's transformative work to improve the human condition at sanfordhealth.org or Sanford Health News.

About Infervision

Infervision is an international company with US headquarters in Philadelphia, PA. With nearly 300 employees worldwide dedicated to medical imaging AI technology, its products are in use in Asia, Europe and North America. The InferRead suite is in use in over 400 healthcare institutions in more than 20 countries. For more information visit: https://global.infervision.com/

