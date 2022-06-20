Sangoma Announces General Availability Release of its TeamHub Collaboration Product

MARKHAM, ON, June 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sangoma Technologies Corporation (TSX: STC;Nasdaq: SANG) ("Sangoma'' or the "Company"), a trusted leader in delivering cloud-based Communications as a Service solutions for companies of all sizes, today announced the general availability of TeamHub, its "Collaboration as a Service" product.

TeamHub is Sangoma's "soft-client" software application that combines chatting, video meetings, voice calls, contacts, file sharing, notifications, contact center, business productivity 'apps,' and more, all from within one single, integrated user experience. TeamHub is uniquely differentiated from other collaboration products by its unified GUI (graphical user interface), which brings together access to all Sangoma cloud services in one 'pane of glass', including the ability to see and experience the other cloud services from Sangoma that the user may not yet have even purchased.

Key features and benefits of TeamHub include:

Tight integration with Sangoma's UCaaS and VMaaS (video meetings as a service) products, enabling a seamless calling, messaging, and video meeting experience, including the ability to move elegantly between those modes of communication, in effect 'upgrading' a chat to a call or a call to a video meeting.

Leverage the built-in softphone for flexible calling, sending, and receiving PSTN calls, and extension-to-extension dialing.

Bring together all your internal and external contacts in one place to have them join chats, calls, or video meetings.

The ability to instant message and chat with individuals or groups of people from within your company or from outside (either in public or private channels).

File sharing, annotation, whiteboarding, and file storage.

Use all Sangoma cloud services (including our UCaaS, VMaaS, CCaaS, CPaaS business productivity 'apps,' ACaaS, etc.), all from within one single soft-client experience via TeamHub.

Access to business productivity apps, which include a wide variety of 'pre-built' applications for specific use cases and vertical markets including employee alerts, mass notification, curbside pickup, appointment confirmation, post-call surveys, complaint hotline, and urgent announcements.

Integration with Sangoma's line of P-series desk phones.

"Try before buy," with the ability to see and experience the 'other' Sangoma cloud services from within the Sangoma product you already use, including the coming ability to purchase and license directly by the end-user (from inside the user interface via Sangoma's customer-facing e-commerce capability).

Single soft-client experience across all Sangoma platforms.

"As a top cloud services broker, we have sold many cloud communication products. The concept of delivering a collaboration solution integrated with a vendor's UCaaS and VMaaS platform so that users can chat, call, and have video meetings in one place, is great! Many of our customers do not want to utilize a third-party collaboration product that is not integrated with their UC and video meeting products," said Shawn Berry, SVP of Global Cloud Channel Sales at Jenne, Inc.

TeamHub is included as part of several 'cloud service bundles' from Sangoma and is also available as an optional add-on for existing Sangoma customers. It comes in both desktop and mobile versions.

"We love the fact that TeamHub now offers a single, unified, consistent experience across all Sangoma cloud communication services," said Gary Sarmento, Chief Revenue Officer at TELECO. "Our dealers really appreciated the ability to sell add-on products and applications more easily to their existing customers at a later date. And TeamHub makes it easy and seamless to move between voice, video, and chat so that we have a collaboration platform, integrated with UCaaS and VMaaS, one designed to meet the needs of the modern business."

To learn more about TeamHub, visit our website at www.sangoma.com/team-collaboration .

About Sangoma Technologies Corporation

Sangoma Technologies is a trusted leader in delivering value-based Communications as a Service (CaaS) solutions for businesses of all sizes. Sangoma's cloud-based Services include Unified Communication (UCaaS) business communications, Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS), Video Meetings as a Service (VMaaS), Collaboration as a Service (Collab aaS), Communications Platform as a Service (CPaaS), Trunking as a Service (TaaS), Fax as a Service (FaaS), Device as a Service (DaaS), and Access Control as a Service (ACaaS), Security as a Service, SD-WAN Management Services, and Network Access as a Service. In addition, Sangoma offers a full line of communications Products, including premise-based UC systems, a full line of desk phones and headsets, and a complete connectivity suite (gateways/SBCs/telephony cards). Sangoma's products and services are used in leading UC, PBX, IVR, contact center, carrier networks, office productivity, and data communication applications worldwide. Sangoma is also the primary developer and sponsor of Asterisk and FreePBX, the world's two most widely used open-source communication software projects.

Sangoma Technologies Corporation is publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: STC) and Nasdaq (Nasdaq: SANG). Additional information on Sangoma can be found at: www.sangoma.com.

