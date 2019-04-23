Sangoma Celebrates 16th Anniversary of AstriCon, the Annual Asterisk Users Conference

With nearly two million downloads per year, millions of deployments and a community of more than 86,000 members, the acceptance and growth of Asterisk continues at a brisk pace. And with over with over 250,000 downloads of FreePBX per year, the combined open source communications ecosystem spans over 200 countries.

AstriCon gives all members of the Asterisk and FreePBX community - from telephony enthusiasts to businesses - a forum to learn about the technology. With an open source communications track and a business track, integrators and business end-users can expect to hear the latest news and project updates, gain access to in-depth technical sessions, participate in networking opportunities, meet potential collaborators and review and discuss detailed case studies.

"Our 16th anniversary promises to be a great event for community members, developers and partners, as we officially celebrate bringing the two most popular open source communities together. This year's event will highlight the innovation and enthusiasm from both the Asterisk and FreePBX projects. We look forward to hosting AstriCon and bringing the community together in Atlanta," said Jim Machi VP of Marketing for Sangoma.

Registration for AstriCon 2019 opens on July 1st on the official event site – www.astricon.net

About Sangoma Technologies Corporation

Founded in 1984, Sangoma Technologies (TSX VENTURE: STC) is a trusted leader in value-based Unified Communications (UC) and UC as a Service (UCaaS) solutions for SMBs, enterprises, OEMs, carriers, and service providers. Sangoma's Voice over IP offerings include on-premise and cloud-based phone systems, SIP trunking services, and telephony hardware. Sangoma's products and services are used in leading PBX, IVR, contact center, carrier networks, and data communication applications worldwide. Sangoma is the primary developer and sponsor of the Asterisk project, the world's most widely used open source communications software, and FreePBX, the world's most widely used open source PBX software. Businesses can achieve enhanced levels of collaboration, productivity, and ROI with Sangoma. Everything Connects, Connect with Sangoma! Additional information can be found at www.sangoma.com, www.asterisk.org, and www.freepbx.org.

SOURCE Sangoma Technologies Corporation