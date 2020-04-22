Sangoma Launches Newest Cloud Service: Video Meetings

Sangoma Meet is a multi-party, video conferencing and desktop sharing, cloud-based service, specially designed to enable a great work from home or collaboration experience. HD video support is standard with Sangoma Meet, ensuring the highest quality video calls possible. Sangoma Meet is also highly secure, fully encrypting password-protected video conferences to avoid problems with unauthorized users hacking into a video meeting, and Sangoma will not rent or sell Sangoma Meet user information to any third parties, including any social networks. It can also be used as a stand-alone service or in conjunction with our award-winning Unified Communication Business Phone Systems .

Sangoma Meet is available for use today in our General Availability release. It has already been in beta usage, both internally and with partners, with excellent reviews to date. The Sangoma Meet cloud service will be updated incrementally during May to include additional functionality such as mobile apps (for iOS and Android), calendar integration (for Google G-suite and Microsoft Outlook), desktops apps (for both Windows and Mac) to further enhance user experience, and dial-in capability to the video conference using a phone (with enhanced security via a PIN).

"Communications systems are at the forefront of enabling this new work-from-home environment that so many of us are experiencing right now, and video meetings have become more important than ever, as a result," said Nenad Corbic, CTO of Sangoma. "Sangoma Meet adds for the first time, video and screen sharing capability to our existing, robust portfolio of communications services, that have become so critical these days. Sangoma has offered many of the key technologies that remote workers need, such as softphones, headsets, audio conferencing, trunking services, and the ability to take your office desk phone home and use it there instead. So, we're excited to now add video meetings to that set of capabilities, at a time when so many of us are counting on it to see our team members and customers. We also invite you to use it for communicating with friends and family during these challenging times, as well."

To help our users communicate more effectively during this global pandemic, Sangoma has decided to launch this new service completely free of charge to everyone, during these troubled times. Get going with your teams and regain the benefits of seeing your colleagues, customers, and family. To start a video meeting on Sangoma Meet, go to https:// meet.sangoma.com .

For more information about Sangoma Meet to go https://www.sangoma.com/video-conferencing/.

About Sangoma Technologies Corporation

Sangoma Technologies is a trusted leader in delivering value-based Communications as a Service (CaaS) solutions for businesses of all sizes, service providers and OEMs. Sangoma's offerings include Unified Communication (UCaaS) and Call Center as a Service (CCaaS) business phone systems, both on-premise and cloud, Meetings as a Service (MaaS), Communications Platform as a Service (CPaaS), SIP trunking services (TaaS), and telephony products which can also be deployed as a service (Device as a Service). Sangoma's products and services are used in leading PBX, IVR, contact center, carrier networks, and data communication applications worldwide. Sangoma is the primary developer and sponsor of the Asterisk project, the world's most widely used open source communications software, and the FreePBX project, the world's most widely used open source PBX software. Businesses can achieve enhanced levels of collaboration, productivity, and ROI with Sangoma.

Founded in 1984, Sangoma Technologies Corporation is publicly traded on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSX VENTURE: STC).

