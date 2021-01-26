Sani Professional® Announces Appointment of Chef Matt Barone to the Company's Food Safety Advisory Council

At Kearny High School, Matt Barone is responsible for training students with technical knowledge and practical skills necessary to succeed in the hospitality industry and ensuring students earn applicable industry credentials. He earned a Bachelor's degree in culinary management from the Culinary Institute of America and a Master's degree in Educational Leadership from Thomas Edison State University. He worked as a chef for 15 years in the hospitality industry gaining invaluable experience across the country.

Esperanza Carrion, Vice President and General Manager of Sani Professional notes: "We are delighted to have Chef Matt join the Sani Professional Food Safety Advisory Council (SPFSAC). His passion in culinary education and food safety is a great add to the Council - a collaborative peer group of food safety subject matter experts and committed food safety executives."

Established in 2014, the SPFSAC is dedicated to raising awareness in the prevention of foodborne illness across various foodservice operations. The Council provides thought leadership on a broad range of critical food safety issues and solutions, aimed at engaging food safety practitioners and professionals to be at the forefront of public health through safe food and excellent guest satisfaction.

Each year, the SPFSAC celebrates the Sani Awards where it recognizes organizations and individuals that demonstrate food safety excellence, leadership best practices. The 2021 Sani Awards will be held this year at MUFSO 2021 in Denver, CO on Oct 4-6th. Go to SaniAwards.com for more information and nominations.

About Sani Professional®

Sani Professional is the food safety division of PDI, Inc., a global leader in infection prevention. It is a leading manufacturer of a wide variety of disposable wipes and other solutions for cleaning, sanitizing and disinfecting multi-surfaces and hand sanitizing especially designed for commercial establishments, helping them deliver a safe experience for employees and guests. Visit saniprofessional.com.

About PDI

PDI is dedicated to leading the fight against preventable infections in healthcare, foodservice and our communities. Driven by a commitment to research, quality and service, PDI provides innovative products, educational resources, training and support to help prevent infection transmission and promote health and wellness. PDI has three divisions, PDI Healthcare, Sani Professional® and PDI Contract Manufacturing. Visit WeArePDI.com for more information.

