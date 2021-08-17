Sani Professional Launches Degreasing Multi-Surface Wipes in an Efficient, Softpack Format

The new flexible packaging format was developed in response to customer requests for products that are more portable and save space. Through careful design, the Softpack format has reduced plastic packaging by more than 85% while also requiring less storage space than a pail format.

"At Sani Professional, we are passionate about food safety and are committed to being a trusted partner to our customers. We offer industry-leading innovation designed around the specific needs, challenges, and concerns of food service operations," said Esperanza Carrion, Vice President and General Manager of Sani Professional. "The Sani Professional® Degreasing Multi-Surface Wipes in the new Softpack format make cleaning simple, efficient, and effective so businesses can focus on delivering satisfying customer and employee experiences."

Community-acquired infections can be contracted in any public setting; however, an industry or business that handles food is at a particularly high risk for spreading bacteria and viruses. Statistically, 1 in 6 Americans suffer from a foodborne illness every year, according to the CDC. Sani Professional is committed to protecting the health of staff and guests with innovative, effective, and convenient products for surface cleaning and sanitizing. The introduction of the Degreasing Multi-Surface Wipes in a Softpack format is the company's latest effort to make it easy to implement food safety as a seamless part of foodservice operations.

About Sani Professional

Sani Professional is the food safety division of PDI, a global leader in infection prevention. It is a leading manufacturer of a wide variety of disposable wipes and solutions for cleaning, sanitizing, and disinfecting multi-surfaces and hand sanitizing designed for commercial establishments, helping them deliver a clean experience for employees and guests. Visit saniprofessional.com to learn more.

About PDI

PDI is dedicated to leading the fight against preventable infections in healthcare, foodservice, and our communities. Driven by a commitment to research, quality, and service, PDI provides innovative products, educational resources, training, and support to help prevent infection transmission and promote health and wellness. PDI has three divisions, PDI Healthcare, Sani Professional, and PDI Contract Manufacturing. Visit WeArePDI.com to learn more.

