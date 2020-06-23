SANISTAFF Launches Organic Disinfection and Hygiene-Testing Solution to aid Reopening

FALLS CHURCH, Va., June 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SANISTAFF , the leader in safer sanitization and disinfection, today announced the launch of its full-service organic disinfection and hygiene-testing solution for the Washington D.C. metro area. The company is expanding its technician base by hiring and reskilling displaced workers, many from the Leisure & Hospitality Industry.

The brainchild of an entrepreneur whose hospitality staffing company, Gravy Work , was significantly impacted by COVID-19, SANISTAFF was founded to help businesses reopen via an affordable, non-toxic service that disinfects against bacteria and viruses but is safe around food; and to create reskilling and reemployment opportunities for displaced hospitality workers, who have been among the hardest hit by COVID-related furloughs and layoffs.

"I've been serving the D.C. hospitality industry for 15 years, and the impact of coronavirus on our customers and their staff was devastating," explained Alex Atwood, CEO, SANISTAFF. "I knew we could help – we have a deep understanding of the specific needs of the industry, and as a hospitality staffing company we're uniquely positioned to redeploy displaced workers."

SANISTAFF offers full training to its technicians, who provide a service comprising several elements that can be purchased individually or combined. Before disinfecting, technicians conduct a series of Cleanscore tests on high-traffic surfaces to assess pathogen loads and identify areas of concern. Cleanscore testing utilizes Adenosine Triphosphate (ATP), which measures residual organic matter including bacteria and viruses on surfaces. Technicians conduct the tests after cleaning to validate disinfection.

"We got valuable data from the Cleanscore tests, insight on problem areas, and ideas we can apply to safeguard our business," said Augusto Camp, General Manager, Inca Social Restaurant . "We're making critical decisions as we reopen; the ability to base them on data brings major peace of mind."

The disinfection service utilizes a hypochlorous acid (HOL)-based non-toxic, certified organic disinfectant that is EPA-approved to kill COVID-19, yet safe to use on food and beverage. Touchless application is conducted via electrostatic sprayers, which vaporize disinfectants to more thoroughly cover surfaces and reduce the risk of cross-contamination. Trained technicians are PPE-clad and follow social distancing protocols. Pricing is based on square footage; the average cost to test and disinfect a 5,000 square foot facility is under $500.

"We were deliberate in our pricing strategy, given the impacts of the current economy on these businesses," Atwood continued. "Our goal is to get people back to work and help businesses get back on their feet while increasing safety for their staff and patrons. Offering a high value solution at an accessible price point is central to that objective."

SANISTAFF's disinfection service is available for all types of businesses, from hospitality to commercial/residential property management to fitness centers. The company is offering a free Cleanscore test to customers who reach out before June 30, 2020. To schedule a free test call 703-738-6469, visit sanistaff.com or email [email protected] .

