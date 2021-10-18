Sanitary Pumps and Valves Market worth $2.4 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a research report "Sanitary Pumps and Valves Market with COVID-19 Impact, by Pump Type (Centrifugal Pumps and Positive Displacement Pumps), Pump Priming Type, Pump Power Source (Electric and Air), End User, and Geography - Global Forecast to 2026", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the Sanitary Pumps Market was valued at USD 1.9 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 2.4 billion by 2026; it is expected to register a CAGR of 4.3% from 2021 to 2026. The growth of the market is attributed to the growing industrialization across the world and the increasing awareness of maintaining hygiene across the end-use industries, which include processed food, beverages, pharmaceuticals, dairy, and others across the world, the increasing awareness of the manufacturers toward maintaining hygiene across the end-use industries as well as several stringent regulations and standards designed by the government or other related organizations to maintain a level of safety and hygiene in the end-use products and industries.

Centrifugal Pumps are estimated to hold the largest market share of the sanitary pumps and valves market respectively during the forecast period.

Centrifugal pumps are the oldest and simplest sanitary pumps developed on the principle of centrifugal force technology. Their inexpensive manufacturing and simple, durable functioning make them the most widely adopted type of sanitary pumps in the market. There are numerous advantages of centrifugal pumps, which include their excellent capability to transfer low-viscosity fluids, easily adjustable flow rate, low cost, simple design easy to maintain, steady output, compatibility with fluids containing suspended particulates or small solids, and availability in numerous designs capable of a wide range of flow and pressure outputs. Owing to these properties, the market share of centrifugal pumps is currently dominating the sanitary pumps market and can be seen increasing extensively during the forecast period.

Self-priming sanitary pumps are expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period in the sanitary pumps and valves market

The non-self-priming sanitary pumps dominate the sanitary pumps and valves market and are expected to continue their dominance during the forecast period. This is primarily because the majority of the sanitary pumps available in the market are designed to be non-self-priming, while a few of them are designed to be self-priming. Centrifugal pumps, most widely used pumps across sanitary applications, always need to be primed before initiating their operations. Owing to the numerous benefits that self-priming pumps offer such as handling a variety of fluids as well as solids with very high efficiency without any damage to the pump system, the demand for self-priming pumps can be seen increasing across the market. However, non-self-priming pumps being the oldest and compact due to no additional priming components added to the system, still make them the largest shareholders in the market.

Sanitary Pumps and Valves market in APAC to grow at the highest CAGR

The market in APAC is expected to grow at the highest growth rate during the forecast period. This exceptional growth can be attributed to the increasing demand for sanitary equipment in end-use industries such as dairy, processed food, pharmaceuticals, and beverages in major countries such as China, Japan, and India. The sanitary pumps and valves market in APAC for the dairy industry is growing at a significant rate owing to high dairy production in these countries, and a similar trend is likely to continue in the coming years. Additionally, the increasing population in emerging economies, rising per capita income, growing industrialization, and rapid urbanization are a few additional factors driving the growth of the market in the region.

Key Market Players:

ALFA LAVAL (Sweden), Fristam Pumpen KG (Germany), PSG (US), SPX Flow, Inc (US), GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (Germany), ITT INC. (US), Xylem (US), Ampco Pumps Company (US), Viking Pumps (US), and Verder.com (Netherlands) are a few major players in Sanitary Pumps and Valves market.

