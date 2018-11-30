Sanitary Ware Market by Product Type and Material - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018-2025

LONDON, Nov. 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Sanitary Ware Market by Product Type (Toilet Sink/Water Closet, Wash Basin, Pedestal, and Cistern) and Material (Ceramic, Pressed Metal, Acrylic Plastic & Perspex, and Others) - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018-2025



Sanitary ware refers to toilet sinks, wash basins, cisterns, and pedestals. These products were traditionally manufactured using porcelain, which is a ceramic material. However, sanitary wares are now manufactured using metals, glass, plastics, and other materials. The ceramic sanitary wares are cost-effective, have excellent resistance to chemical attacks, and can withstand heavy loads.



The role of sanitary wares in the household has evolved from being a necessity to a status statement. Thus, the status statement of sanitary wares has affected the personal expenditure structure of the individual and increased the proportion of spending on these amenities. This is attributed to the change in the lifestyle of people, due to the growth in per capita income. Moreover, growth in the requirement of personal space and privacy among people is reflected with the noticeable movement from joint to nuclear families and from single-dwelling units to flats. This has fueled the need of having attached bathroom spaces, thereby increasing the demand for sanitary wares.



Increase in urbanization is expected to drive the global sanitary ware market during the forecast period. Low replacement rates are expected to be one of the major challenges for the key players in the sanitary ware market. In addition, government regulations pertaining to CO2 emissions are projected to hamper the growth of the sanitary ware market growth. Tie-ups with retailers are expected to create opportunities for the key players in the sanitary ware market.



The global sanitary ware market is segmented based on product type, material, and region. Based on type, the market is segmented into toilet sink/water closet, wash basin, pedestal, and cistern. On the basis of material, the market is segmented into ceramic, pressed metal, acrylic plastic & perspex, and others. By region, the global sanitary ware market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, MENA, and South America.



Some of the key players in the global sanitary ware market are CERA Sanitaryware Limited, Corona, Geberit AG, HSIL Limited, Jaquar Group, Kohler Co., LIXIL Group Corporation, LAUFEN Bathrooms AG, Lecico Egypt, and Roca Sanitario, S.A.



KEY MARKET SEGMENTS



By Product Type

Toilet sink/water closet

Wash basin

Pedestal

Cistern



By Materials

Ceramic

Pressed metal

Acrylic plastics & perspex

Others



By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Poland

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Thailand

Vietnam

Indonesia

Bangladesh

Rest of Asia-Pacific

MENA

Egypt

Middle East

Morocco

Nigeria

South Africa

Rest of Africa

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America



