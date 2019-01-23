Sanitation Districts To Host Earth Day Celebration On April 13

WHITTIER, Calif., March 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Join the Sanitation Districts of Los Angeles County on Saturday, April 13, 2019, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for their 13th annual Earth Day celebration – a festival that features fun and educational activities for all ages. Tour a water reclamation plant or a materials recovery facility, create eco-friendly arts and crafts, visit over 50 green exhibitors with engaging displays and demonstrations, and participate in many other activities while learning about environmental issues. Entertainment will be provided throughout the day with music and dance performances, face painters, magicians, a live animal show-and-tell, and raffle prizes.

The Earth Day 2019 community festival will be at the Sanitation Districts' headquarters, located at 1955 Workman Mill Road in Whittier. Event parking with shuttle service will be located nearby at 13181 and 13191 Crossroads Parkway North. Over 2,000 people are expected to attend this free event. Food and beverages will be available throughout the day.

"We are pleased to welcome the community to our event. Earth Day is a chance for the public to learn about current environmental topics, and for us and other agencies to show how we protect public health and the environment," stated Grace Robinson Hyde, the Sanitation Districts' Chief Engineer and General Manager.

The Sanitation Districts of Los Angeles County are a regional agency consisting of 24 independent special districts serving about 5.6 million people in 78 cities and unincorporated territory within Los Angeles County. The Sanitation Districts protect public health and the environment through innovative and cost-effective wastewater and solid waste management and, in doing so, convert waste into resources such as recycled water, energy and recycled materials. For more information on the Sanitation Districts, please visit www.lacsd.org .

