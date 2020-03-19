SanitGrasp - The Public Hands-Free Door Handle - is Exploding in Sales

The SanitGrasp has gained a wide and diverse customer base. Matthew Fulkerson, inventor of the SanitGrasp and owner of Fulkerson LLC stated, "You would be surprised at our customer base! We have the SanitGrasp installed in grocery stores, restaurants, Universities, schools, casinos, corporate offices, churches, basically any public facility the list goes on and on..." Sales are skyrocketing due to the current Worldwide demands. "We have received a huge increase in orders domestically and Internationally. The demand is significant, and we are increasing manufacturing weekly," stated Matthew Fulkerson. Sales have increased year over year, the past two weeks have surpassed annual sales. "We always felt this product answered so many health concerns. The SanitGrasp is engineered and built like no other door pull handle. It was just one of the obvious items missing in a public restroom. No one wants to grab that filthy door pull handle, the product is a no brainer. Now we are getting orders by customers in the thousands not the hundreds. We will answer the demand!" stated Fulkerson.

The SanitGrasp is engineered to easily remove an existing door handle and use the same screw holes to add the SanitGrasp in place of the old door handle. What a simple solution to the old problem, how do I exit the restroom without touching that nasty door handle? Companies are have found the answer, the SanitGrasp is the answer. "We have been asked by many customers why our product is not the shelf at a Big Box chain. That is an avenue we are currently exploring this avenue aggressively," stated Matthew Fulkerson.

Additional information is available at www.sanitgrasp.com or by contacting Fulkerson, LLC at 800-351-6435.

SOURCE Fulkerson LLC

Related Links

http://www.sanitgrasp.com

