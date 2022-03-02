Sanjeev Kumar is recognized by Continental Who's Who

AUSTIN, Texas, March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sanjeev Kumar is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Trusted Attorney in Business and Corporate Law and in acknowledgment of his work at The Kumar Law Firm PLLC.

For the past eight years, Mr. Kumar served as Principal with The Kumar Law Firm in Austin, Texas. In addition, he is the Principal and Managing Partner at Hunt Pennington Kumar & Dula, PLLC. He specializes in business and corporative law. He aids clients with matters regarding intellectual property, alternative dispute resolution, and business and estate planning probate issues.

Mr. Kumar initially attended university in pursuit of a career in Engineering. He graduated from the Indian Institute of Technology in Kanpur with his Bachelor's in Technology and Electrical Engineering, then obtained his Masters of Science in Electrical Engineering from Tulane University in 1989. Before his successful law career, Mr. Kumar has decades of experience in Software and Engineering Management. He has held executive roles such as Director for National Semiconductor, COO at PortalPlayer, and many others. After an impressive career in engineering and tech company management, Mr. Kumar returned to school to earn his J.D. in Law from St. Mary's University School of Law in 2010. He graduated in 2013 and has been practicing law ever since. He maintains an active affiliation with the Texas Bar Association and the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office.

With a focus primarily on businesses and entrepreneurs, The Kumar Law Firm offers a client-first approach using Mr. Kumar's experience in technology and business management and providing top-tier legal guidance.

When he is not assisting clients with their legal needs, Sanjeev Kumar can be found honing his skills on the golf course or exploring the ever-expanding Austin food scene.

