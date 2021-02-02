SanMar and WonderWink® Partner to Offer Healthcare Apparel

Since 1971, SanMar has championed apparel that unites people and builds up teams, groups and communities. With a passion for corporate responsibility and investing in the social good, the family-owned company's new position in healthcare apparel is an exciting opportunity to pair its values with a dynamic product line.

"We're thrilled to join forces with WonderWink® and supply wholesale healthcare apparel to professionals on the frontlines of the pandemic," said Jeremy Lott, president of SanMar. "This partnership connects the high quality and comfort of WonderWink® scrubs with our unparalleled distribution network. SanMar is proud that we can make a difference, in our own way, for our essential healthcare workers during this critical time."

With the enormous challenges healthcare workers face during the COVID-19 crisis, the need for quality, reliable apparel is a key priority within the medical industry. The retail line of WonderWink® scrubs is crafted to provide comfort and style while meeting all functional standards so caregivers can have confidence when treating patients. Designed with healthcare workers in mind, the scrubs include convenient features like breathable fabrics, multiple pockets, pen holders and badge loops.

"We are proud to partner with SanMar to bring WonderWink®, the originator of fit and fashion in scrubs, to a new audience of healthcare professionals," said Peter Benstock, president of Superior Uniform Group Healthcare, a division of Superior Group of Companies™ (NASDAQ:SGC). "We've been providing innovative apparel to healthcare heroes for over a century, so this partnership is a natural next step to continue that story of support and reliability."

"For nearly 50 years, SanMar has seen our employees and suppliers as part of our family," said Lott. "We look forward to including WonderWink® as the newest addition – and to do good for our frontline workers while we're at it."

The SanMar and WonderWink® collaboration will be available April 2021 on sanmar.com.

ABOUT SANMAR

SanMar® Corporation is a premier supplier of wholesale apparel, bags and caps including Nike, OGIO®, Eddie Bauer®, Alternative®, New Era®, The North Face®, Carhartt®, Rabbit Skins®, Red Kap®, Port Authority®, Champion®, Port & Company®, District®, Red House®, Sport-Tek®, CornerStone®, TravisMathew®, Cotopaxi® and Allmade®. A family owned and operated business since 1971 SanMar® is based in Issaquah, Wash. with eight national distribution centers nationwide.

ABOUT SUPERIOR GROUP OF COMPANIES, INC. (SGC):

Superior Group of Companies™, formerly Superior Uniform Group, established in 1920, is a combination of companies that help our customers unlock the power of their brands by creating extraordinary brand experiences for their employees and customers. We provide customized support for each of our divisions through our shared services model.

