Sanmina Achieves IATF 16949:2016 Certification for Automotive Manufacturing in Chennai, India

SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sanmina Corporation (Nasdaq: SANM), a leading integrated manufacturing solutions company that manufactures some of the world's most complex and innovative electronic, optical and mechanical products, today announced that it has achieved the IATF 16949:2016 certification at its manufacturing facility in Chennai, India. The certification combined with the facility's Domestic Tariff Area status in a Hi-Tech Special Economic Zone, enables Sanmina to manufacture and deliver automotive products for both domestic and export markets, without additional customs duty.

India is the fourth-largest automotive market and is growing in recognition worldwide as a key automotive component provider that meets stringent global standards for automotive manufacturing. The IATF 16949:2016 certification ensures that automotive manufacturers have a Quality Management System in place that provides for continuous improvement, emphasizing defect prevention and reduction of waste in the supply chain.

"Achieving the IATF 16949:2016 certification reflects our commitment to customer satisfaction and that we are thriving to always meet or exceed their expectations for consistent, high-quality automotive products and services," said Roger Bailey, VP of the automotive business segment at Sanmina. "The certification, combined with Domestic Tariff Area status, enables us to contribute to India's growth as part of the government's 'Make in India' initiative."

The Sanmina Chennai facility demonstrated that it has a robust Quality Management System with comprehensive programs, tools and processes that ensure customer satisfaction and continuous improvement, in full compliance with automotive market requirements. Key elements include:

Documented Program - Plan that includes defined objectives and methods for continuous improvement, defect prevention, customer quality and satisfaction. Also includes evidence of reduction in variation and waste in the supply chain and documented corporate responsibility polices.

- Plan that includes defined objectives and methods for continuous improvement, defect prevention, customer quality and satisfaction. Also includes evidence of reduction in variation and waste in the supply chain and documented corporate responsibility polices. Advanced Product Quality Planning - Phased gate process that includes risk analysis, ensuring that production can't move forward to the next part of a production process unless all previous steps have been completed.

- Phased gate process that includes risk analysis, ensuring that production can't move forward to the next part of a production process unless all previous steps have been completed. Failure Mode and Effects Analysis - Systematic method that identifies potential failures within a product or process so that proactive improvements can be made.

- Systematic method that identifies potential failures within a product or process so that proactive improvements can be made. Statistical Process Control – Process for obtaining and measuring quality data in real time against pre-determined process controls and customer specification requirements.

– Process for obtaining and measuring quality data in real time against pre-determined process controls and customer specification requirements. Measurement Systems Analysis – Evaluation of test methods and measuring instruments to ensure the integrity of data used for analysis.

– Evaluation of test methods and measuring instruments to ensure the integrity of data used for analysis. Production Part Approval Process – Method certifying that a finished automotive good fully meets customer engineering design and product specification requirements, prior to shipment.

Sanmina's Chennai facility is one of the leading technology manufacturing facilities in India and holds key certifications for automotive, medical, aerospace, telecommunications and industrial manufacturing, including IATF 16949, ISO 13485, TL 9000 and EN/AS 9100. Last year, Sanmina became the first tier 1 Electronic Manufacturing Services provider to achieve FDA registration in India. The site was also granted Domestic Tariff Area status in the region, enabling it to support the 'Make in India' initiative, a government program encouraging the manufacturing of more products in India.

