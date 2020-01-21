Sanmina Corporation Invites You To Join Its First Quarter Fiscal 2020 Earnings Conference Call

SAN JOSE, Calif., Jan. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ: SANM) announced today that it will host its first quarter fiscal 2020 earnings conference call on Monday, January 27, 2020 at 5:00 PM ET.

The live webcast, dial-in information and accompanying reference materials will be accessible on the Company's website at http://www.sanmina.com. A replay of the broadcast will be available approximately two hours after the conclusion of the live event.

About Sanmina

Sanmina Corporation, a Fortune 500 company, is a leading integrated manufacturing solutions provider serving the fastest-growing segments of the global Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) market. Recognized as a technology leader, Sanmina provides end-to-end manufacturing solutions, delivering superior quality and support to Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) primarily in the communications networks, cloud solutions, industrial, defense, medical and automotive markets. Sanmina has facilities strategically located in key regions throughout the world. More information regarding the company is available at http://www.sanmina.com.

SOURCE Sanmina Corporation

Related Links

www.sanmina.com

