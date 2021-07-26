Sanmina Corporation Invites You To Join Its Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Earnings Conference Call

SAN JOSE, Calif., July 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ: SANM) announced today that it will host its third quarter fiscal 2021 earnings conference call on Monday, August 2, 2021 at 5:00 PM ET

What:

Sanmina Corporation's Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Earnings

 

When: 

Monday, August 2, 2021 at 5:00 PM ET

 

Web Link:

www.sanmina.com

 

Teleconference Information:

Dial in Number:    866.891.4420 – Domestic
                               201.383.2868 – International

Contact:

Sanmina Investor Relations at 408.964.3610

About Sanmina
Sanmina Corporation, a Fortune 500 company, is a leading integrated manufacturing solutions provider serving the fastest-growing segments of the global Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) market. Recognized as a technology leader, Sanmina provides end-to-end manufacturing solutions, delivering superior quality and support to Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) primarily in the communications networks, cloud solutions, industrial, defense, medical and automotive markets. Sanmina has facilities strategically located in key regions throughout the world. More information regarding the company is available at http://www.sanmina.com.

