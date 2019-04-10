Sanofi provides unprecedented access to its insulins for one set monthly price

"It is unacceptable to Sanofi that some people living with diabetes are struggling to pay for their insulin, so we have moved to act creatively and aggressively to help address affordability and access needs," said Michelle Carnahan, Head of North America Primary Care at Sanofi. "By giving those who require both long-acting and/or mealtime insulins or use more than one box of pens or one vial per month access to their insulins for one flat price, we aim to help limit the burden on the individuals who have high out-of-pocket costs at the pharmacy counter."

People exposed to high out-of-pocket prices at the pharmacy counter can participate in the Insulins Valyou Savings Program regardless of income level. This includes those who are paying high retail prices for their insulin and those who don't qualify for other patient assistance programs.

Under current government regulations, pharmaceutical companies cannot offer this type of program to patients insured under Medicare, Medicaid, or similar federal or state programs, though Sanofi supports changing rules to expand this access program to all those who might benefit.

Kelly L. Close, co-founder, The diaTribe Foundation, and president, Close Concerns, said, "Sanofi is taking this vital, transformational action to make its insulins more affordable through this program. The U.S. diabetes community is in the middle of a crisis, because our dysfunctional healthcare system doesn't allow equal, affordable, access to insulin. As patient advocates at diaTribe, we have been strongly urging manufacturers, insurers, healthcare providers, pharmacy benefit managers – and the government – to work together to help alleviate this problem. Today, we recognize Sanofi for their outstanding leadership in order to make their insulins available at a better price for all, regardless of income or dosing needs."

A year ago, Sanofi launched the Insulins Valyou Savings Program to enable those who pay cash to pay the set prices of $99 for one 10mL vial or $149 for a box of pens. Now, up to 10 boxes of pens and/or 10mL vials will cost $99 per month.

Since it was launched last April, the program has resulted in approximately $10 million in patient savings. The program is available at U.S. pharmacies.

"As premiums on insurance plans continue to climb, some people living with diabetes have had to exit the higher premiums so they can find ways to pay less. The result may be the loss of prescription benefits," said Lon Chenowith, who has been living with diabetes for more than 30 years. "That was what I was forced to do last year. Sanofi has savings programs for people who have been prescribed their insulin that can help them save on prescription costs. They have been a big encouragement to people like me."

For more information or to learn how to access this program, visit www.InsulinsValYOU.com.

Additional patient resources available for accessing Sanofi medicines

Sanofi continues to offer other resources to make insulins more accessible including co-pay cards which may limit out-of-pocket expenses sometimes to $0 for all commercially insured patients regardless of income level. In addition, Sanofi offers assistance programs that provide medications, including insulin, at no charge for qualified low-income, uninsured patients through the patient assistance component of the Sanofi Patient Connection program. Together, these programs demonstrate the company's dedication to finding support to help people living with diabetes gain access to the insulins they need.

Sanofi also encourages anyone who is prescribed a Sanofi medicine who may be having financial challenges or trouble navigating their insurance, to call Sanofi Patient Connection at (888) 847-4877 where eligible patients can be connected to the medicines and resources they need at no cost.

* The Insulins Valyou Savings Program does not include Sanofi's combination insulin product.

About Sanofi

Sanofi is dedicated to supporting people through their health challenges. We are a global biopharmaceutical company focused on human health. We prevent illness with vaccines, provide innovative treatments to fight pain and ease suffering. We stand by the few who suffer from rare diseases and the millions with long-term chronic conditions.

With more than 100,000 people in 100 countries, Sanofi is transforming scientific innovation into healthcare solutions around the globe.

Sanofi, Empowering Life

Media Relations Contact Investor Relations Contact Ashleigh Koss George Grofik Tel.: +1 908 981 8745 Tel.: +33 (0)1 53 77 45 45 Ashleigh.Koss@sanofi.com ir@sanofi.com

Source: Sanofi (EURONEXT: SAN) (NASDAQ: SNY)

SOURCE Sanofi

