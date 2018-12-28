Sanpellegrino reduces emissions and noise with gas fuelled trucks from Scania

SÖDERTÄLJE, Sweden, Feb. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sanpellegrino in 2018 produced 1.5 billion bottles of mineral water, that are exported to more than 150 countries. Growth over the past years has been strong and continues to increase. Sanpellegrino will this spring start construction of a major extension of its production facilities. That means more transports on the narrow winding roads through villages in the Bergamasque Prealp valleys to and from the springs. Each day, there are 300 truck movements to the production plant, around the clock, all days of the week.

In view of rising production, Sanpellegrino and its logistics partner Koiné therefore initiated discussions with Scania on finding a more sustainable solution. "These liquified gas trucks constitute an important element in ensuring the continued development of our operations," says Maura Sartore, Head of Supply Chain South Europe, Nestlé Waters.

The group underlines that the introduction of gas trucks forms a part of its sustainability agenda and that it has already cut water consumption by 200,000 cubic metres and that its electricity supply is now fully renewable.

"The gas delivery to Sanpellegrino with Koiné once again highlights the importance of pursuing a novel approach in addressing sustainability and acting together to speed up the transition to a sustainable transport system," says Franco Fenoglio, Managing Director of Italscania.

In addition to annual carbon savings of 500 tonnes, the gas engines offer a substantial noise reduction in comparison with diesel engines. Since the company schedules transports during nights to avoid traffic congestion on route to Madone, 35 km from the springs, this has been a major consideration. Of the annual 80,000 trucks that arrive at San Pellegrino, 75 percent drive to the logistics centre.

"Sanpellegrino is a major employer here and our residents are happy with the fact the it is expanding operations and generating more employment," says Mayor Giuliano Ghisalberi, Zogno Municipality. "At the same time, there has been concern about increased traffic, noise and pollution. We are therefore extremely pleased with the introduction of gas trucks."

Koiné has in total taken delivery of 50 Scania R 410 liquified gas trucks, most of which will be used in operations for Sanpellegrino. Interest in using liquified gas in heavy truck operations in Italy is rapidly rising and there are presently 39 filling stations for liquified natural gas (LNG) in the country with an additional 25 stations under way.

