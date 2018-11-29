SANS 2019 Orlando Training Event Features 50 Courses to Develop Cyber Security Skills at Every Level
09:15 ET
BETHESDA, Md., Dec. 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- SANS Institute, the global leader in cyber security training, today announced the agenda for one of its largest training events, SANS 2019 (#SANS2019) taking place April 1-8 in Orlando, FL. The event features courses that address the many layers of cyber security including cyber defense (blue team), pen testing (red team), incident response, digital forensics, security management and more.
Experience the interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/8410251-sans-institute-cyber-security-training-sans-2019/
"SANS is the best information security training you'll find anywhere. World-class instructors, hand-on instruction, actionable information you can really use, and….NetWars!"
– Jeff Stebelton, Netjets, Inc., A Division of Berkshire Hathaway
CUTTING EDGE TRAINING
SANS 2019 features 50 hands-on, immersion-style information security courses that go beyond theory, incorporating real-world examples and practical techniques attendees can apply directly upon returning to work.
Whether starting a career in cyber security, in a hands-on technical role, a senior leadership role, or anywhere in between, SANS 2019 offers courses to enhance careers and keep pace in a field that changes daily. SANS courses feature immersion style training which means students are immersed in hands-on lab exercises designed for them to practice, hone, and perfect what they've learned. Students are encouraged to browse all 50 courses to see what opportunities exist.
SANS 2019 offers courses and certifications in:
- Cyber Defense
- Detection & Monitoring
- Penetration Testing
- Ethical Hacking
- Digital Forensics
- Security Management
- Secure Development
- Incident Response
- ICS/SCADA Security
- Cloud Security
- Critical Security Controls
- Cyber Threat Intelligence
- SIEM
- Legal
NEW courses include:
- Enterprise Threat and Vulnerability Assessment
- Open-Source Intelligence (OSINT) Gathering and Analysis
- Defensible Security Architecture
- Measuring and Managing Cyber Risk Using FAIR
"The combination of highly relevant material, hands-on exercises, and instructors who supplemented the material with real-world stories and examples made the course material come alive in a way no other delivery method could."
– Ted Nichols, BlueCross BlueShield of SC
LEARN FROM THE BEST
SANS has a revered faculty of cyber security specialists and course authors. They are founders of international cyber security organizations, authors of top-selling information security books, and developers of the most advanced cyber ranges and Capture-the-Flag challenges. They are called on regularly to share their expertise with government and commercial organizations around the world. Meet the SANS faculty teaching in Orlando.
For a complete schedule of courses, NetWars, and evening talks or to register for SANS 2019, visit: https://www.sans.org/u/LfL
About SANS Institute
The SANS Institute was established in 1989 as a cooperative research and education organization. SANS is the most trusted and, by far, the largest provider of cyber security training and certification to professionals at governments and commercial institutions world-wide. Renowned SANS instructors teach over 60 different courses at more than 200 live cyber security training events as well as online. GIAC, an affiliate of the SANS Institute, validates a practitioner's qualifications via over 30 hands-on, technical certifications in cyber security. The SANS Technology Institute, a regionally accredited independent subsidiary, offers master's degrees in cyber security. SANS offers a myriad of free resources to the InfoSec community including consensus projects, research reports, and newsletters; it also operates the Internet's early warning system--the Internet Storm Center. At the heart of SANS are the many security practitioners, representing varied global organizations from corporations to universities, working together to help the entire information security community. (https://www.sans.org)
SOURCE SANS Institute
Share this article