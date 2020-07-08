SANS and Elevate Security Join Forces to Shift the Industry Paradigm with a New Approach to Measurably Reducing Human Risk

BETHESDA, Md., July 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SANS Institute, the most trusted and, by far, the largest provider of cyber security training and certification worldwide, today announces partnership with Elevate Security, a human risk management platform nominated by RSA Conference as a top ten most innovative startup. Representatives from both organizations will come together to present thought leadership about rethinking human risk metrics in security in a webcast on July 9.

SANS and Elevate Security are partnering to shift the industry paradigm to solve for the human element, with a data-driven approach focused on provable outcomes. The partnership between SANS and Elevate Security combines the most trusted cybersecurity training provider with the most innovative technology, empowering security teams to reduce human risk and understand what interventions, training, and investments are yielding results.

"The industry has been trying to solve a decade old problem the wrong way. We've focused only on measuring what people know when, in fact, it's what they do that matters most." says Robert Fly, Co-Founder and CEO, Elevate Security, "We are excited to partner with SANS to shift the paradigm to focus on reducing human risk with measurable outcomes."

Elevate Security's innovative technology integrates and pulls data from security tools that organizations already use to help security teams holistically understand their human risk and automates delivering SANS best-in-class training to the right person at the right time based on weaknesses and habits unique to them.

"For decades, SANS has remained the thought leader in security awareness and training, with an army of industry experts developing world-class training that moves the industry forward," says Masha Sedova, Co-founder and Chief Product Officer, Elevate Security. "We are honored to partner with SANS to measurably reduce human risk and prove efficacy and impact."

"Masha and her team at Elevate Security are true innovators," says Lance Spitzner, SANS Director of Security Awareness. "We are very excited to combine the world's most effective security training content with the ability to both measure and motivate people down to the individual level."

SANS, in partnership with Elevate Security, will host a webcast about how to gather and communicate human-centric risk metrics to achieve results, taking place on July 9, 2020 at 3:30pm ET (19:30 UTC) Find more information and register here: https://www.sans.org/webcasts/115845

For more information about the partnership between SANS and Elevate Security visit: https://www.sans.org/security-awareness-training/elevatesecurity





About Elevate Security

Elevate Security, named a leader with the strongest offering in The Forrester Wave™ 2020 Security, Training, and Awareness Wave and nominated by RSA Conference as the top ten most innovative startups, is focused on the human element - measuring, influencing, and reducing human risk. Using data companies already have, Elevate Security scores employee risk based on their security actions, showing actionable trends while delivering personalized communications that nudge employees to improve security habits unique to them. Elevate Security gives CISOs the power to turn every employee into a security superhero and equips the organization to succeed against today's people-centered risk. Enterprise customers across industries, from finance to software, have seen employee detection and reporting of attacks improve by 5x or more. With offices in Berkeley, CA, and Montreal, Elevate is backed by Defy Partners, Costanoa Ventures, and is currently hiring. To learn more, visit https://elevatesecurity.com/

About SANS Institute

The SANS Institute was established in 1989 as a cooperative research and education organization. Today, SANS is the most trusted and, by far, the largest provider of cyber security training and certification to professionals in government and commercial institutions world-wide. Renowned SANS instructors teach more than 60 courses at in-person and virtual cyber security training events and on demand. GIAC, an affiliate of the SANS Institute, validates practitioner skills through more than 35 hands-on, technical certifications in cyber security. The SANS Technology Institute, a regionally accredited independent subsidiary, offers a master's degree, graduate certificates, and an undergraduate certificate in cyber security. SANS Security Awareness, a division of SANS, provides organizations with a complete and comprehensive security awareness solution, enabling them to easily and effectively manage their 'human' cybersecurity risk. SANS also delivers a wide variety of free resources to the InfoSec community including consensus projects, research reports, webcasts, podcasts, and newsletters; it also operates the Internet's early warning system--the Internet Storm Center. At the heart of SANS are the many security practitioners, representing varied global organizations from corporations to universities, working together to support and educate the global information security community. (https://www.sans.org)

