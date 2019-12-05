SANS Announces Agenda for San Diego 2020 Cyber Security Training Event

BETHESDA, Md., Dec. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SANS Institute, the global leader in cyber security training and certifications, today announced the agenda for SANS San Diego 2020, taking place February 17-22 in California. Hands-on training courses provide up-to-date tips and techniques to keep security professionals current in a constantly changing cyber landscape. Included in the course line-up is SEC501: Advanced Security Essentials - Enterprise Defender.

According to SANS Faculty Fellow and SEC501 course author, Stephen Sims (@Steph3nSims), "Cyber security professionals must often wear many hats as part of their day-to-day work. The Advanced Security Essentials: Enterprise Defender course arms students with the practical knowledge required to design defensible networks, perform penetration testing, lead incident response efforts, analyze network traffic, and perform malware analysis. This is reinforced through a large number of hands-on exercises to build confidence and allow students to immediately apply what they learn in the classroom to their place of work. I hope to see you in San Diego."

SANS San Diego 2020 features courses for security professionals at every level. InfoSec professionals wanting to make the move to cyber security will benefit from the SEC301: Introduction to Cyber Security and SEC401: Security Essentials Bootcamp Style courses. Cyber security experts looking to advance their skills will benefit from the new FOR498: Battlefield Forensics & Data Acquisition course, SEC504: Hacker Tools, Techniques, Exploits, and Incident Handling, and MGT512: Security Leadership Essentials for Managers. Also included on the agenda is a bonus evening talk entitled, "Cloud Security Attacks and Defenses: Cybersecurity 101?"

For additional details on these courses and the evening talk, or to register for SANS San Diego 2020, visit: https://www.sans.org/san-diego-2020

