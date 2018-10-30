SANS Announces its First-Ever Cyber Security Training Event in Sonoma, California

BETHESDA, Md., Oct. 31, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- SANS Institute, the global leader in cyber security training, today announced SANS Sonoma 2019 (#SANSSonoma) taking place in California Wine Country January 14-19. This first-time event features courses for those new to the field as well as cyber security veterans looking to advance their skillset and career. Bonus evening talks covering some of today's most complex cyber security issues will round out the agenda.

According to SANS curriculum lead and MGT512: Security Leadership Essentials for Managers course author Frank Kim, "MGT512 helps new and advancing managers plan and manage security projects and initiatives. Security professionals will learn technical and management skills to lead technical teams and understand appropriate tradeoffs and best practices. The course culminates in a security war game that highlights these tradeoffs. Students will leave this class with the skills and knowledge to determine the technical and management controls to implement in response to an actual cyber incident."

SANS Sonoma 2019 offers the unique opportunity to learn from some of the brightest minds in cyber security. SANS training goes beyond theory, incorporating real-world examples and practical techniques security professionals can apply immediately upon returning to work. Those new to cyber security will benefit from the SEC401: Security Essentials Bootcamp course. The popular courses SEC504: Hacker Tools, Techniques, Exploits, and Incident Handling and the MGT414: SANS Training Program for CISSP® Certification will also be offered at Sonoma.

For a complete list of instructors and details on the bonus evening talks, or to register for SANS Sonoma 2019, visit: https://www.sans.org/u/K9s

About SANS Institute

The SANS Institute was established in 1989 as a cooperative research and education organization. SANS is the most trusted and, by far, the largest provider of cyber security training and certification to professionals at governments and commercial institutions world-wide. Renowned SANS instructors teach over 60 different courses at more than 200 live cyber security training events as well as online. GIAC, an affiliate of the SANS Institute, validates a practitioner's qualifications via over 30 hands-on, technical certifications in cyber security. The SANS Technology Institute, a regionally accredited independent subsidiary, offers master's degrees in cyber security. SANS offers a myriad of free resources to the InfoSec community including consensus projects, research reports, and newsletters; it also operates the Internet's early warning system--the Internet Storm Center. At the heart of SANS are the many security practitioners, representing varied global organizations from corporations to universities, working together to help the entire information security community. (https://www.sans.org)

SOURCE SANS Institute

Related Links

http://www.sans.org

