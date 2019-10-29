SANS Announces its Return to Miami for January 2020 Cyber Security Training Event

BETHESDA, Md., Oct. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SANS Institute, the global leader in cyber security training and certifications, today announced SANS Miami 2020 (#SANSMiami), taking place January 13-18 in Florida. Real-world practitioners will share first-hand experience of what works in cyber security. Included among the evening talks is a keynote by SANS Faculty Fellow and course author, Eric Conrad (@eric_conrad), entitled "Threat Hunting via Sysmon."

Conrad explains, "associate justice on the Supreme Court, Louis Brandeis once said, 'sunlight is the best disinfectant.' Malware likes to fester in the darkness, relying on a lack of visibility to spread. Sysmon provides critical visibility into a Windows network, providing the sunlight required to detect malicious events. Join me in Miami where I will share how to break out of the dark with Sysmon logs."

In addition to his talk, Conrad will teach his co-authored course SANS MGT414: SANS Training Program for CISSP® Certification. This course is an accelerated review specifically designed to prepare students to pass the CISSP® exam. MGT414 focuses solely on the eight domains of knowledge as determined by (ISC)2 that form a critical part of the CISSP® exam.

SANS Miami 2020 features courses for security professionals at every level. Course topics include cyber defense, ethical hacking, digital forensics and security management. Attendees also have the opportunity to test their skills by participating in the Cyber Defense NetWars Tournament.

The SANS Institute was established in 1989 as a cooperative research and education organization. SANS is the most trusted and, by far, the largest provider of cyber security training and certification to professionals at governments and commercial institutions world-wide. Renowned SANS instructors teach over 60 different courses at more than 200 live cyber security training events as well as online. GIAC, an affiliate of the SANS Institute, validates a practitioner's qualifications via over 35 hands-on, technical certifications in cyber security. The SANS Technology Institute, a regionally accredited independent subsidiary, offers master's degrees in cyber security. SANS offers a myriad of free resources to the InfoSec community including consensus projects, research reports, and newsletters; it also operates the Internet's early warning system--the Internet Storm Center. At the heart of SANS are the many security practitioners, representing varied global organizations from corporations to universities, working together to help the entire information security community. (https://www.sans.org)

