SANS Announces the Agenda for New Orlando Cyber Security Training Event

BETHESDA, Md., Aug. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SANS Institute, the global leader in cyber security training and certifications, today announced the agenda for the new SANS Orlando 2019 (#SANSOrlando) training event taking place October 28 – November 2 in Florida. Real-world practitioners will offer proven tips and techniques to win the battle against attackers. Included on the agenda is the SANS SEC511: Continuous Monitoring and Security Operations course which takes a proactive approach to security through more timely detection of compromises that have occurred.

SEC511: Continuous Monitoring and Security Operations course instructor Paul A. Henry (@phenrycissp) explains, "We have a very serious and often overlooked problem today in IT security. It is common knowledge that hackers often reside within a hacked environment for 150 days or longer before being discovered. And only once the compromise is discovered is the incident response team engaged. I think we can all agree that turning on incident response 150 days after the initial compromise is too little too late. To reduce the damage done by hackers the 150 day time period must be shortened. The method to do this is called continuous monitoring/threat hunting and it is the focal point of SEC511. Join me in Orlando where I will teach you the skills to proactively hunt for bad guys within your network so you can get them out quickly before they can do any significant damage."

SANS Orlando 2019 features courses for security professionals at every level. Course topics include cyber defense, cloud security, security management, and ICS security. A bonus evening talk entitled, "Assessments in Active ICS Environment" will round out the agenda. This discussion will detail how to identify security concerns without disrupting processes or production servers/devices.

For a complete list of courses or to register for SANS Orlando 2019, visit: https://www.sans.org/orlando-2019

About SANS Institute

The SANS Institute was established in 1989 as a cooperative research and education organization. SANS is the most trusted and, by far, the largest provider of cyber security training and certification to professionals at governments and commercial institutions world-wide. Renowned SANS instructors teach over 60 different courses at more than 200 live cyber security training events as well as online. GIAC, an affiliate of the SANS Institute, validates a practitioner's qualifications via over 35 hands-on, technical certifications in cyber security. The SANS Technology Institute, a regionally accredited independent subsidiary, offers master's degrees in cyber security. SANS offers a myriad of free resources to the InfoSec community including consensus projects, research reports, and newsletters; it also operates the Internet's early warning system--the Internet Storm Center. At the heart of SANS are the many security practitioners, representing varied global organizations from corporations to universities, working together to help the entire information security community. (https://www.sans.org)

SOURCE SANS Institute

Related Links

http://www.sans.org

