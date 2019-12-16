SANS Announces the Agenda for Scottsdale, Arizona Cyber Security Training Event

BETHESDA, Md., Dec. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SANS Institute, the global leader in cyber security training and certifications, today announced the agenda for SANS Scottsdale 2020 taking place February 17-22 in Arizona. The event features hands-on immersion style courses taught by world-renowned SANS instructors. Included in the course line-up is MGT525: IT Project Management, Effective Communication, and PMP® Exam Prep, which details how to improve project planning methodology and risk assessment so students can get the most out of their critical IT resources.

MGT525 course author and instructor, Jeff Frisk, comments, "Do you and your team have the knowledge, skills and tools needed to improve the success rates of your cyber security projects and development initiatives? Do you need to improve your technical communication skills, risk analysis, or continuous monitoring processes? If you hesitated in your answers, this course is for you. Join me in Scottsdale where I will break down project management into its fundamental components and work to galvanize your understanding of the key concepts, with an emphasis on practical application and execution. Anyone working with time, cost, quality and risk-sensitive projects or application development will benefit from this course."

SANS Scottsdale 2020 features courses for all skill levels. Course offerings include SEC401: Security Essentials Bootcamp Style, SEC504: Hacker Tools, Techniques, Exploits, and Incident Handling, SEC545: Cloud Security Architecture and Operations, SEC599: Defeating Advanced Adversaries — Purple Team Tactics & Kill Chain Defenses, FOR500: Windows Forensic Analysis, and more. Attendees will also have the opportunity to test their skills during the Core NetWars Tournament.

For a complete list of courses and instructors, or to register for SANS Scottsdale 2020, visit: https://www.sans.org/scottsdale-2020

