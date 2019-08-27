SANS Announces the Most Comprehensive Digital Forensics and Incident Response Event of the Year, DFIRCON 2019

BETHESDA, Md., Aug. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SANS Institute, the global leader in cyber security training and certifications, today announced SANS DFIRCON 2019 taking place November 4-9 in Miami, FL. The training event brings SANS' most popular digital forensics courses, instructors, bonus talks, and networking opportunities to one location. Industry experts will discuss the latest research and technology, and how to overcome forensic investigation challenges. Former FBI Special Agent and renowned digital forensic expert, Eric Zimmerman (@EricRZimmerman), will debut his new co-authored course, SANS FOR498: Battlefield Forensics & Data Acquisition.

Zimmerman explains, "A key driver in creating FOR498: Battlefield Forensics & Data Acquisition was to address the problem of growing data sets within investigations. With data becoming increasingly more common among cases, new approaches are needed to find and target the most relevant data. Another driver was to address the many challenges related to acquiring data from all of the varied sources in a modern investigation, including cell phones, laptops, servers, cloud storage and Internet of things devices. It is vital to be able to locate, and examine, as many devices during the course of an investigation as possible to find data relevant to a case. Once the devices are located, the most critical data can be located, extracted, and the information contained therein can be leveraged to the furtherance of the case. Join me in Miami at the DFIRCON event and learn these concepts and more."

Attendees of DFIRCON 2019 will learn the most effective ways to obtain forensic evidence, how to detect compromised systems, identify how and when a breech occurred, and successfully contain and remediate incidents. Bonus evening talks will cover the most innovative DFIR topics. Attendees also have the opportunity to test their skills and earn valuable DFIR challenge coins during DFIR NetWars - The Coin Slayer.

For complete list of courses, evening talks and instructors, or to register for SANS DFIRCON 2019, visit: https://www.sans.org/dfircon-miami-2019

The SANS Institute was established in 1989 as a cooperative research and education organization. SANS is the most trusted and, by far, the largest provider of cyber security training and certification to professionals at governments and commercial institutions world-wide. Renowned SANS instructors teach over 60 different courses at more than 200 live cyber security training events as well as online. GIAC, an affiliate of the SANS Institute, validates a practitioner's qualifications via over 35 hands-on, technical certifications in cyber security. The SANS Technology Institute, a regionally accredited independent subsidiary, offers master's degrees in cyber security. SANS offers a myriad of free resources to the InfoSec community including consensus projects, research reports, and newsletters; it also operates the Internet's early warning system--the Internet Storm Center. At the heart of SANS are the many security practitioners, representing varied global organizations from corporations to universities, working together to help the entire information security community. (https://www.sans.org)

