SANS Brings Live, Interactive Team-Based Cyber Security Training to Orlando

BETHESDA, Md., Jan. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SANS Institute, the global leader in cyber security training and certifications, today announced the agenda for SANS 2020 taking place April 3-10 in Orlando, FL. The event features tips and techniques to prevent, detect and respond to today's most complex cyber threats. Included on the agenda is the new TBT570: Team-Based Training—Blue Team and Red Team Dynamic Workshop course.

SANS Director of Cyber Ranges and Team Training, Ed Skoudis (@edskoudis), explains, "We designed SANS Team-Based Training so people could learn how to deal with advanced persistent threats in real time." Students work together in teams, along with a SANS instructor, to defend an enterprise-class environment from a very determined attacker played by members of the SANS team. "It's a dynamic, hands-on workshop, where participants learn by mentally and physically working through threats," concluded Skoudis.

SANS 2020 features more than 50 courses, several of which are new and newly-updated. Included in the course line-up are SEC402: Cybersecurity Writing: Hack the Reader, SEC450: Blue Team Fundamentals: Security Operations and Analysis, SEC505: Securing Windows and PowerShell Automation, SEC564: Red Team Exercises & Adversary Emulation, FOR498: Battlefield Forensics & Data Acquisition and MGT521: Driving Cybersecurity Change - Establishing a Culture of Protect, Detect and Respond. In addition to classroom training, attendees can test their security skills during the Core, Cyber Defense, and DFIR NetWars Tournaments. Bonus evening talks round out the agenda.

