SANS Cloud Security Curriculum Takes Flight - Become A SANS Cloud Ace

BETHESDA, Md., Dec. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SANS Institute is pleased to introduce its new Cloud Security Curriculum. The curriculum has been launched with 11 curated courses written and taught by world-renowned cloud security experts. These courses combine hands-on technical know-how with cloud security-specific knowledge.

SANS has taken flight into the cloud security space with a holistic approach to address public cloud, multicloud, and hybrid cloud scenarios for the enterprise and developing organizations alike. Whether new to the cloud security space or experienced, on a technical or managerial cloud security path, SANS has a course to suit anyone's needs along their journey to becoming a Cloud Ace.

The future of cloud demands in-depth security knowledge for each big cloud service provider (CSP). Stated best by Margaret Ray, Federal Reserve Board of Dallas, a recent SANS Cloud Security student, "I likely will be assessing environments that use multiple CSPs and services for one system, so this training is better for me than being certified in only AWS or only Azure." Focused on the "how" of security, these courses utilize virtual machines to provide deeply technical labs that are re-deployable again and again after training. Developed through a consensus process involving industry leading engineers, architects, administrators, developers, security managers, and information security professionals, the SANS Cloud Security Curriculum has the right training for the novice through expert.

SANS Cloud Security focuses the deep resources of SANS on the growing threats to the cloud by providing training, certification, research, and community initiatives to help security professionals build, deploy and manage secure cloud infrastructure, platforms, and applications. We provide intensive, immersion training designed to help security professionals master the practical steps necessary for defending systems and applications in the cloud against the most dangerous threats. The courses are full of important and immediately useful techniques that students can put to use as soon as they return to work.

Learn more sans.org/cloud-security | Download our Career Progression Flight Plan | Take a course demo

