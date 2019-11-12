SANS Details Evolving Threats and How to Mitigate Them at Las Vegas 2020 Cyber Security Training

BETHESDA, Md., Nov. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SANS Institute, the global leader in cyber security training and certifications, today announced the agenda for SANS Las Vegas 2020 (#SANSLasVegas), taking place January 27 – February 1 in Nevada. The event features courses for cyber security professionals at every level. SANS Senior Instructor and one of the world's foremost global information security and computer forensic experts, Paul A. Henry (@phenrycissp), will deliver the evening talk, "Evolving Threats."

Henry explains, "When it comes to being innovative in network security, defenders historically have always had to play catch-up with the bad guys. Simply put only about five percent of available vulnerabilities are ever exploited. We are out gunned and out manned. This presentation explores the current threats being exploited in the wild so defenders can make adjustments in their mitigation strategies."

In addition to his evening talk, Henry will teach SEC401: Security Essentials Bootcamp Style. This course teaches the most effective steps to prevent attacks. Students will learn how to detect adversaries with actionable techniques that can be directly applied upon returning to work.

SANS Las Vegas 2020 features courses taught by real-world practitioners who will share tips and techniques to win the battle against a wide range of cyber adversaries. Included in the course line-up are SEC487: Open-Source Intelligence (OSINT) Gathering and Analysis, SEC504: Hacker Tools, Techniques, Exploits, and Incident Handling, SEC545: Cloud Security Architecture and Operations, and ICS515: ICS Active Defense and Incident Response.

For a complete list of courses and instructors, or to register for SANS Las Vegas 2020, visit:

https://www.sans.org/las-vegas-2020

