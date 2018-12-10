SANS Heads to Scottsdale, Arizona for Cyber Security Training Event

BETHESDA, Md., Dec. 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- SANS Institute, the global leader in cyber security training, today announced its return to Scottsdale, Arizona February 18-23 for SANS Scottsdale 2019 (#SANSScottsdale). The event features courses covering a variety of topics including cyber defense, ethical hacking, penetration testing, digital forensics, security management and ICS security. Bonus evening talks offering insight into the latest cyber security issues will round out the agenda.

According to Mark Williams, Principal Systems Security Officer at BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee and a SANS instructor, "One of the key weaknesses in information security programs today is an inability to relate to the larger organization. We don't easily think in terms of our relationship to overall business goals. And, in some cases, information security practitioners are unable to relate their vision and concept effectively at senior levels. Join me in Scottsdale where I will share how enterprise security architecture can be used as a bridge between information security and the senior management."

In addition to his evening talk, Williams will teach the MGT514: Security Strategic Planning, Policy, and Leadership course. This course provides security professionals with the tools to become security business leaders. Students will learn how to build and ultimately execute strategic plans that resonate with other business executives, create effective information security policy, and develop management and leadership skills to better lead, inspire, and motivate teams.

SANS Scottsdale 2019 is designed to provide security professionals with the skills and tools needed to win the battle against a wide range of cyber adversaries who want to harm their environment. Courses are available for security professionals at every level. Those new to cyber security will benefit from the SEC401: Security Essentials Bootcamp Style course. More seasoned professionals looking to expand their skillsets and advance their career will benefit from courses like SEC503: Intrusion Detection In-Depth, SEC504: Hacker Tools, Techniques, Exploits, and Incident Handling, FOR508: Advanced Digital Forensics, Incident Response, and Threat Hunting, MGT512: Security Leadership Essentials for Managers and ICS456: Essentials for NERC Critical Infrastructure Protection.

