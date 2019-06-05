SANS Heads to Virginia Beach for Intensive Hands-On Cyber Security Training Event

BETHESDA, Md., June 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SANS Institute, the global leader in cyber security training and certifications, today announced SANS Virginia Beach 2019 (#SANSVirginiaBeach) taking place August 19-30 in Virginia. The event offers the unique opportunity to learn from real-world practitioners who are succeeding in cyber security. Included among the instructors is RSA Senior Solution Success Manager, Shane Harsch who will give an evening talk, "Operationalizing Incident Response".

Harsch explains, "Having a plan is one thing, building a daily operation is something else entirely. There are many reasons why most organizations fail to build a successful incident response operation, but you can overcome all of them. Join me in Virginia Beach where I will share with you our experience building a successful, proactive, IR program that produces meaningful metrics and results."

In addition to his talk, Harsch will teach SEC501: Advanced Security Essentials - Enterprise Defender. This course builds on a solid foundation of core policies and practices to enable security teams to defend their enterprise. Students will learn how to build a comprehensive security program focused on preventing, detecting, and responding to attacks.

SANS Virginia Beach 2019 features 18 cyber security courses for security professionals of every level. Courses include SEC301: Introduction to Cyber Security, SEC487: Open-Source Intelligence (OSINT) Gathering and Analysis, SEC530: Defensible Security Architecture and Engineering, SEC560: Network Penetration Testing and Ethical Hacking, and SEC555: SIEM with Tactical Analytics, and more. Students also have the opportunity to test their skills at the Core NetWars Experience.

For a complete list of courses and evening talks, or to register for SANS Virginia Beach 2019, visit: https://www.sans.org/virginia-beach-2019

About SANS Institute

The SANS Institute was established in 1989 as a cooperative research and education organization. SANS is the most trusted and, by far, the largest provider of cyber security training and certification to professionals at governments and commercial institutions world-wide. Renowned SANS instructors teach over 60 different courses at more than 200 live cyber security training events as well as online. GIAC, an affiliate of the SANS Institute, validates a practitioner's qualifications via over 30 hands-on, technical certifications in cyber security. The SANS Technology Institute, a regionally accredited independent subsidiary, offers master's degrees in cyber security. SANS offers a myriad of free resources to the InfoSec community including consensus projects, research reports, and newsletters; it also operates the Internet's early warning system--the Internet Storm Center. At the heart of SANS are the many security practitioners, representing varied global organizations from corporations to universities, working together to help the entire information security community. (https://www.sans.org)

