SANS Offers Accelerated CISSP® Review Course at Seattle Cyber Security Training

BETHESDA, Md., Jan. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SANS Institute, the global leader in cyber security training and certifications, today announced SANS Seattle Spring 2020 taking place March 23-28 in Washington state. The event features courses designed to sharpen skills and advance careers. Included on the agenda is MGT414: SANS Training Program for CISSP® Certification, a comprehensive CISSP® preparation course that has provided students with an exceptionally high pass rate on the certification exam.

"CISSP®'s command the third highest IT salary, often upwards of 20 percent greater than equivalent non-CISSP® certified personnel. It is one of the most sought-after certifications of all time, with a huge shortage as it is also one of the most difficult exams to pass," says David R. Miller (@DRM_CyberDude), SANS Certified Instructor. "Having taught CISSP® for nearly 20 years, I know what you need to know to pass this certification exam. Join me in Seattle where I will paint a complete picture of the Common Body of Knowledge required to pass this exam."

All SANS Seattle Spring 2020 courses align with dominant security team roles, duties, and disciplines. Courses are available for all skill levels. Included on the course line-up are SEC401: Security Essentials Bootcamp Style, SEC504: Hacker Tools, Techniques, Exploits, and Incident Handling, SEC555: SIEM with Tactical Analytics, FOR585: Smartphone Forensic Analysis In-Depth and more.

For a complete list of courses and instructors, or to register for SANS Seattle Spring 2020, visit: https://www.sans.org/seattle-spring-2020

