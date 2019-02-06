SANS San Diego Cyber Security Training Event to Feature More than 35 Immersion Courses

BETHESDA, Md., Feb. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SANS Institute, the global leader in cyber security training, today announced SANS Security West 2019 (#SANSSecWest) taking place in San Diego, CA May 9-16. The event features hands-on immersion training taught by some of the world's foremost cyber security professionals. Included among the instructor line-up is G. Mark Hardy (@g_mark), the founder and president of National Security Corporation. Hardy will reveal what's next in blockchain during his talk, "Blockchain Rebooted".

According to Hardy, "Blockchain is dead. Long live blockchain! What's really going on here? After a meteoric rise in 2017 and a devastating crash in 2018, cryptocurrencies are decidedly out-of-favor. But is there a precedent for this? Dot-com. Amazon went from $110 to $5.50, a 95% drop. Last September, its stock closed at over $2000. There are Amazons in the blockchain 'wreckage' - join me in San Diego where we'll look at what's happening in that area, how blockchain will transform (and in some cases eliminate) certain businesses, and where the next generation of winners are likely to be."

Hardy will also teach MGT512: Security Leadership Essentials for Managers. This course empowers security professionals to become effective security managers by getting students up to speed quickly on information security issues and terminology. More than just learning about security, students will learn how to manage it.

SANS Security West 2019 features courses covering cyber defense, SIEM, cloud security, ethical hacking, penetration testing, digital forensics and incident response, security management, secure DevOps, ICS security and more. Attendees also have the opportunity to test their security skills at the Core NetWars Experience, DFIR NetWars Tournament, Cyber Defense NetWars Tournament, and ICS Netwars challenges.

