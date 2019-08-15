SANS to Hold Cyber Security Training Event in Houston, Texas

BETHESDA, Md., Aug. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SANS Institute, the global leader in cyber security training and certifications, today announced SANS Houston 2019 (#SANSHouston) taking place October 28 – November 2 in Texas. Hands-on immersion training will cover some of today's most complex security issues. Bonus evening talks, including a discussion by Information Security Researcher Kevin Tyers (@waronshrugs) entitled "Maniacal Keyboards", will round out the agenda.

According to Tyers, "Lurking on almost every desk is a commonly used but often overlooked device with incredible potential... the keyboard. Computers trust the input that comes from a human interface device (HID) and that is where the problems begin. Join me in Houston to find out how to build your own maniacal hacking deck and stick around for some ideas around detection and defense of such a device!"

In addition to his talk, Tyers will teach SEC504: Hacker Tools, Techniques, Exploits, and Incident Handling. This course provides a time-tested, step-by-step process for responding to computer incidents, and a detailed description of how attackers undermine systems so security professionals can prepare, detect, and respond to them. Students will learn about the legal issues associated with responding to computer attacks and participate in a hands-on workshop that focuses on scanning for, exploiting, and defending systems.

SANS Houston 2019 features courses covering cyber defense, ethical hacking, penetration testing, cloud security, and digital forensics. Courses are available for security professionals at every level. Included in the course line-up are SEC301: Introduction to Cyber Security, SEC560: Network Penetration Testing and Ethical Hacking, and SEC545: Cloud Security Architecture and Operations.

For a complete list of courses and evening talks, or to register for SANS Houston 2019, visit: https://www.sans.org/houston-2019

About SANS Institute

The SANS Institute was established in 1989 as a cooperative research and education organization. SANS is the most trusted and, by far, the largest provider of cyber security training and certification to professionals at governments and commercial institutions world-wide. Renowned SANS instructors teach over 60 different courses at more than 200 live cyber security training events as well as online. GIAC, an affiliate of the SANS Institute, validates a practitioner's qualifications via over 35 hands-on, technical certifications in cyber security. The SANS Technology Institute, a regionally accredited independent subsidiary, offers master's degrees in cyber security. SANS offers a myriad of free resources to the InfoSec community including consensus projects, research reports, and newsletters; it also operates the Internet's early warning system--the Internet Storm Center. At the heart of SANS are the many security practitioners, representing varied global organizations from corporations to universities, working together to help the entire information security community. (https://www.sans.org)

SOURCE SANS Institute

Related Links

http://www.sans.org

