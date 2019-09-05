SANS to Host Cyber Security Training Event in Austin, Texas

BETHESDA, Md., Sept. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SANS Institute, the global leader in cyber security training and certifications, today announced SANS Austin 2019 (#SANSAustin) taking place November 18-23 in Texas. The event features hands-on immersion style courses covering today's most complex cyber security issues. Included on the agenda is an evening talk by book author and SANS Principal Instructor, Ted Demopoulos (@teddemop), entitled "Infosec Rock Star: Accelerate Your Career by Building 5 Critical Professional Skills." Demopoulos will also teach SEC401: Security Essentials Bootcamp Style.

According to Demopoulos, "Most professional development and training, including the SANS SEC401 course, is focused on technical issues. While these skills are extremely valuable, there are other non-technical professional skills that are equally important and can help accelerate our careers. These include seemingly simple yet difficult to accomplish things like regularly finishing what we start, communicating more effectively, and more. Join me in Austin where I will cover the five most important professional skills during my evening talk."

The SANS SEC401: Security Essentials Bootcamp Style course teaches the most effective steps to prevent attacks and detect adversaries with actionable techniques that can be directly applied upon returning to work. Attendees will walk away with solutions to problems they've have had for a while, plus solutions to problems they did not even know they had.

SANS Austin 2019 features courses for security professionals at every level. Course topics include cyber defense, digital forensics, ethical hacking, cloud security, monitoring and detection, SIEM, critical security controls, penetration testing, and security management.

About SANS Institute

