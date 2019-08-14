SANS to Host Santa Monica, California Cyber Security Training Event

BETHESDA, Md., Aug. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SANS Institute, the global leader in cyber security training and certifications, today announced SANS Santa Monica 2019 (#SANSSantaMonica) taking place October 21-26 in California. The event features courses taught by real-world practitioners. SANS Internet Storm Center (ISC) Director and Faculty Fellow, Dr. Johannes Ullrich (@johullrich), will teach SANS SEC503: Intrusion Detection In-Depth.

According to Dr. Ullrich, "Defeating sophisticated attacks requires a diverse set of defenses, and network intrusion detection is a critical building block in a defensible architecture. In Santa Monica, our SEC503: Intrusion Detection In-Depth class won't teach you how to avoid all false positives. But what I will teach you is how networks operate, how to understand attacks and how to analyze network packet captures. With its extensive evening bootcamp, this class offers plenty of hands-on time with realistic network traffic to build 'muscle memory' around the techniques discussed in class."

SANS Santa Monica 2019 will feature hands on immersion-style training. Attendees will learn tips and techniques they can deploy immediately upon returning to work. Included on the course line-up are SEC401: Security Essentials Bootcamp Style, SEC504: Hacker Tools, Techniques, Exploits, and Incident Handling, and FOR500: Windows Forensic Analysis.

