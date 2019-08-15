Santa Barbara Culinary Experience Launches With Proclamation Of Julia Child Day

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. , Aug. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Santa Barbara Culinary Experience in partnership with the Julia Child Foundation

To celebrate the 107th year of Julia Child's birth, the City of Santa Barbara will proclaim August 15 as Julia Child Day in Santa Barbara. The proclamation, announced at a private cocktail reception at the Montecito Club August 15, 2019, recognizes celebrations across the nation in honor of Julia's birthday, all in the spirit of showcasing her admiration, respect and need for all individuals to learn about and embrace her passion for the joys of cooking, eating and drinking well.

In conjunction with this declaration, the Julia Child Foundation for Gastronomy and the Culinary Arts announces the launch of the Santa Barbara Culinary Experience (SBCE), a three-day event scheduled for March 13-15, 2020. The event, in partnership with the Foundation and inspired by Julia's advocacy for sharing the education of food and drink, will be an epicurean celebration involving chefs, mixologists, restaurateurs and the local community. As a longtime resident and fan of Santa Barbara, Julia was passionate about teaching others about the culinary arts. The Santa Barbara Culinary Experience aims to gather the community and visitors to celebrate the bounty of Santa Barbara's abundant resources found in local farms, ranches, vineyards and oceans. In celebrating Julia's spirit, the SBCE will shine a broad-reaching light on Santa Barbara's culinary, hospitality, tourism and larger artisan communities.

Julia Child Day - Thursday, August 15, 2019

Santa Barbara Culinary Experience – March 13-15, 2020

ABOUT THE JULIA CHILD FOUNDATION

The Julia Child Foundation for Gastronomy and the Culinary Arts headquartered in Santa Barbara is dedicated to the furtherance of Julia Child's vision, preserving her memory, and sharing her teachings with the mission "...to educate and encourage everyone to appreciate the joys of cooking, eating and drinking well."; and has granted more than $2 million to non-profits supporting research in culinary history, scholarships for professional culinary training, food writing and media as well as professional development and food literacy programs.

www.sbce.events

