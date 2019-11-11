Santa Calls on Lee Beaman to Spread Holiday Cheer By Hosting Toy Drive Benefiting Monroe Carell Jr. Children's Hospital at Vanderbilt

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Nov. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Lee Beaman is making spirits bright by hosting a toy drive at Beaman Automotive Group beginning November 16 through December 13. Donated gifts will be part of Monroe Carell Jr. Children's Hospital at Vanderbilt's annual "Champ's Holiday House," a special holiday shopping experience facilitated by the hospital's Patient- and Family-Centered Care team. Gifts may be dropped off at the Beaman Buick GMC and Beaman Toyota locations. Elves wishing to participate should bring new, unwrapped gifts to either drop off location. Items for infants and teenagers are highly requested.

Having served on the board, Beaman feels "Nashville is blessed to be the home of possibly the finest children's hospital in America. Monroe Carell Jr. Children's Hospital at Vanderbilt is truly worthy of all the support that our community provides, and we are especially excited to enhance the Christmas season for children who will not be able to be at home with their families."

Bekah Gannon, Certified Child Life Specialist, Special Events and Donations Coordinator for Monroe Carell Jr. Children's Hospital at Vanderbilt appreciatively states "Having a child in the hospital is very difficult regardless of what time of year it is, but it can be especially hard through the holidays. So, having support from a community partner such as Lee Beaman and Beaman Automotive can really help lift the spirits of our patients and families. We appreciate Beaman being mindful of our families during the holiday season."

Through the generosity of gift giving this holiday season, children and their families will experience the joy of opening gifts provided to them at no cost.

Lee Beaman Media Contact: Samantha Downey | Branding@deadhb.com | 818-399-9159

SOURCE Lee Beaman