Santa Clara County REALTORS® Foundation Donates $2,500 to help Victims of California Wildfires

SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- In the wake of the deadliest wildfires in California's history, the Santa Clara County REALTORS® Foundation (SCCR Foundation) have announced that they have made a $2,500 donation to the California Association of REALTORS® (C.A.R.) Disaster Relief Fund.

"These wildfires have devastated so many people in the state of California, including many REALTORS® and their families," said Frank Cancilla, the Chairperson for the SCCR Foundation. "We want to help those impacted by the fires and we are truly inspired to see the outpouring of support from the REALTOR® Family."

The C.A.R. Disaster Relief Fund was established in the wake of the devastating 2003 California wildfires. The fund continues to support REALTORS® and others who have been adversely affected by natural and other disasters by offering grants to affected homeowners and renters for mortgage relief or temporary housing assistance.

Kevin Cole, President of the Santa Clara County Association of REALTORS®, said that he is pleased to see that local REALTORS® are also making individual donations. "The continued generosity from our members has been amazing," said Cole. "At our recent General Membership Meeting, dozens of REALTORS® stepped up and made donations towards the relief efforts."

The Santa Clara County REALTORS® Foundation is the charitable arm of the Santa Clara County Association of REALTORS®, which is made up of over 6,000 REALTORS® and Affiliates in and around the Bay Area. SCCR Foundation aims to bring organized real estate together by investing in our neighborhoods with compassion, foresight and action.

Learn more about the Santa Clara County REALTORS® Foundation at www.sccrfoundation.org Learn more about the Santa Clara County Association of REALTORS® at www.sccaor.com

Learn more about the C.A.R. Disaster Relief Fund at www.car.org/difference/realtorscare

