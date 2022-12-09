Santa Claus "Repels In" from Helicopter Arrival to Visit with 1000 Families at Luskin Orthopaedic Institute for Children's Annual "Toys & Joys" Holiday Celebration

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Santa Claus created quite the stir on Wednesday, December 7th with his intrepid entrance to the Luskin Orthopaedic Institute for Children annual "Toys & Joys" holiday celebration that took place from 10am-1pm in downtown LA. Now, in its 31st year, the event welcomed 1000 patients & their families for three hours of interactive activities, giveaways, face painting, arts & crafts, beverages, snacks, toys and taking photos with Santa. Disney Channel cast members were on site, as well as the LA Galaxy's Star Squad. Actor Freddy Rodriguez (Six Feet Under, Ugly Betty) joined Santa's helpers in distributing presents, which included toys, soccer balls, books, blankets, etc.

The morning kicked off with remarks by Mary Beth Perrine - LuskinOIC Asst. VP, Dr. Mauricio Silva - LuskinOIC Medical Director, and Assemblymember Reginald Jones-Sawyer who stressed upon LuskinOIC's important work in the community and long history of outstanding mission-based healthcare in Los Angeles.

"LuskinOIC has proven that caring for others is not a seasonal action, but rather a year-round commitment, adds Assemblymember Jones-Sawyer. "The joy brought to thousands of families during their holiday event is medicine for the heart and souls of the kids gathered to see Santa."

With the assistance of LAPD SWAT, Santa arrived via helicopter and circled the outdoor celebration while artificial snow swirled in the air and kids chanted his name. After landing on the rooftop, he repelled down the side of the building just in time to meet every child in attendance.

"We are grateful to our many partners and community friends who come together to bring joy to our young patients and their families," adds Dr. Anthony Scaduto, CEO of LuskinOIC. "Every year without fail, this event makes a lasting impact in hundreds of children!"

Author Jane West Bakerink signed copies of her popular children's book Piney, The Lonesome Pine, while DJ Amused played merry musical tunes. Volunteers assisted in every corner of the LuskinOIC campus. Participating event donors/partners included LAPD SWAT, LA Fire Department, Starlight Children's Foundation, Disney Junior Stars, Angel City Sports, Book Foundation, Educational Insights, LA Galaxy, Project Sunshine, author Jane West Bakerink and the following support groups: Charitable Children's Guild, La Canada Flintridge Orthopaedic Guild, Las Amigas/Los Amigos, Las Madrecitas/Las Ninas, Orthopaedic Medical Magnet High School, Zeta Beta Tau USC Fraternity and Alpha Tau Delta UCLA Sorority.

LuskinOIC's enduring mission is to treat every child irrespective of their background.

"We want to thank all of our partners who ensured that every child went home with presents and a smile," adds Michael Sullivan, LuskinOIC VP and Chief Philanthropy Officer. "With more than 90% of our patients underinsured, we make sure their care and recovery include joy, happy surprises, and community support."

"At Starlight, we aim to bring happiness to sick kids and their families and today we got to see our mission come to life with Luskin Orthopaedic Institute for Children," explains Sara Hewston, Sr. Manager at Starlight Children's Foundation.

About Luskin Orthopaedic Institute for Children

Luskin Orthopaedic Institute for Children was founded in 1911 as Los Angeles Orthopaedic Hospital and today is the largest pediatric orthopaedic facility on the West Coast focused solely on musculoskeletal conditions in children. In alliance with UCLA Health and with the support of the LuskinOIC Foundation, we advance pediatric orthopaedics worldwide through outstanding patient care, medical education and research. Our locations in downtown Los Angeles, Santa Monica, Westwood and Calexico treat the full spectrum of pediatric orthopaedic disorders and injuries.

