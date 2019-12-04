Santa Comes Early For Tax Whistleblowers: ZMF Law Firm Clients Receive $25 Million Dollar Award

HOUSTON, Dec. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The law firm of Zerbe, Miller, Fingeret, Frank & Jadav (ZMF) announced today that a group of whistleblowers received an award of more than $25 million dollars based on their information that led to the collection by the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) of more than $165 million dollars in corporate income taxes.

"Santa came early for these tax whistleblowers. The whistleblowers certainly deserve to be on Santa's 'good list' – having the courage to come forward and provide key information to the IRS about big-time tax cheating involving hundreds of millions of dollars in improper deductions made by a major U.S. corporation. American taxpayers benefitted with over $165 million dollars in taxes recovered thanks to the information provided by the whistleblowers," said Dean Zerbe, counsel for the whistleblowers and a partner at ZMF law firm who specializes in representing tax whistleblowers.

"The award of $25 million to the whistleblowers highlights the ingredients for what makes for a good whistleblower submission to the IRS: knowledgeable insiders with good information and documentation about recent tax evasion that involves big dollars," said Zerbe.

The IRS's most recently report on the Whistleblower Program – FY 2018 – announced that the IRS had collected a record-breaking $1.441 billion in taxes, penalties and interest thanks to information provided by whistleblowers – up from $190 million the previous year. The agency also announced in the FY 2018 report that whistleblowers had received $312 million in awards – an increase from $33 million in awards provided the previous year.

Dean Zerbe said, "I want to particularly thank Felipe Castellanoz of the Whistleblower Office as well as Director Lee Martin of the Whistleblower Office for their patience, professionalism and dedication in working with the whistleblower and making this award a reality. Whistleblowers should be encouraged to come forward thanks to their good work and clear support for the whistleblower program. Also, of course, great thanks to the hard work of the IRS examiners and auditors in Large Business and International division who saw the benefit of the whistleblower's information and utilized it to recover significant tax dollars on behalf of America's taxpayers."

