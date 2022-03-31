Santa Cruz County Bank Announces Promotion of Mary Anne Carson

In November 2003, Mary Anne became the fourth employee recruited by Santa Cruz County Bank in its pre-startup phase. Mary Anne is responsible for marketing, advertising, corporate messaging, community development, donations, media relations, shareholder relations, and serves on the Bank's Executive Management team. She was instrumental in creating and launching Santa Cruz County Bank's iconic brand, logo, website and early product offerings. She has also spearheaded projects including public and private stock sales, and has overseen the openings of seven of the Bank's locations.

In her 30+ year banking career, Mary Anne has acquired firsthand knowledge of nearly every aspect of banking from the ground up, in positions beginning as a teller and advancing into operations, lending, financial service management, marketing and advertising, public relations, and corporate affairs.

Mary Anne is actively involved with the local community and non-profit organizations, and currently serves in board, committee and advisory roles with Santa Cruz Shakespeare, the Volunteer Center of Santa Cruz County and Santa Cruz Gives. In previous years she has served with Santa Cruz Local, Cabrillo College Women's Educational Scholarship (WES), Santa Cruz Chamber of Commerce and Santa Cruz Cancer Benefit Group. Mary Anne was recognized for her community involvement by the Santa Cruz County Chamber of Commerce as "Volunteer of the Year" in 1998 and by the Aptos Chamber of Commerce as "Woman of the Year" in 2009. She obtained her Bachelor of Arts degree in Psychology from the University of California, Santa Cruz and is also a graduate of Leadership Santa Cruz County and Focus Agriculture.

Santa Cruz County Bank's President and Chief Executive Officer, Krista Snelling, commented, "Mary Anne has been an asset to the Bank since before its inception and she has successfully led countless and significant projects during her eighteen-year career here. Foremost, she is responsible for the genesis of the iconic Santa Cruz County Bank brand and has been the Bank's chief spokesperson since we opened our doors. She is a creative and innovative problem solver, and her leadership continues to be a cornerstone of our success. We look forward to her future triumphs and the continuation of her steady management as the Bank grows in new markets."

Mary Anne Carson, Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer, stated, "I'm honored to be recognized by the Bank's leadership and Board of Directors. To be the spokesperson for the Bank with our partners and the community is a privilege. It's a great source of pride to have helped build a community bank from the de novo stage to a successful, top performing financial institution and trusted community partner. I'm constantly inspired and energized by our continued ability to be nimble, innovative, forward looking, and responsive to the communities we serve."

ABOUT SANTA CRUZ COUNTY BANK

Santa Cruz County Bank was founded in 2004. It is a top-rated, locally-owned and operated, full-service community bank headquartered in Santa Cruz, California. The bank has branches in Aptos, Capitola, Cupertino, Monterey, Santa Cruz, Scotts Valley and Watsonville. Santa Cruz County Bank is distinguished from "big banks" by its relationship-based service, problem-solving focus and direct access to decision makers. The bank is a leading SBA lender in Santa Cruz County and Silicon Valley and a top USDA lender in the state of California. As a full-service bank, Santa Cruz County Bank offers competitive deposit and lending solutions for businesses and individuals; including business loans, lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction lending, agricultural loans, SBA and USDA government guaranteed loans, credit cards, merchant services, remote deposit capture, mobile and online banking, bill payment and treasury management. True to its community roots, Santa Cruz County Bank has supported regional well-being by actively participating in and donating to local not-for-profit organizations.

Santa Cruz County Bank stock is publicly traded on the OTCQX US Premier marketplace under the symbol SCZC. Stock purchase orders may be placed online, through a brokerage firm, or through Market Makers listed in the Investor Relations section of the bank's website. For more information about Santa Cruz County Bank, visit www.sccountybank.com .

