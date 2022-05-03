Santa Cruz County Bank Hires Chief Risk Officer Maxwell Sinclair

Mr. Sinclair has a 28-year history in the banking industry with extensive executive-level experience in risk management, compliance, AML/BSA and human resource management. Most recently, Mr. Sinclair served as EVP Chief Risk, Compliance & Human Resources Officer at Pacific Mercantile Bancorp/Pacific Mercantile Bank, where he managed all aspects of risk, compliance, and regulatory matters, human resources, as well as regulatory relationships and corporate governance. He is also a founder of an Arizona-based de novo where he served in the capacity of Chief Risk Officer with responsibilities for governance, audit, compliance and human resource management. His experience includes serving as VP Compliance & BSA Manager at Zions Bancorp (California Bank & Trust). He also served as VP Compliance & BSA Officer and CRA & Security Manager at several Southern California-based financial institutions.

Mr. Sinclair obtained his Master of Business Administration degree from the University of Southern California and his Bachelor of Science degree in Business Management from University of the Redlands. He is a graduate of Pacific Coast Banking School, American Bankers Association National Compliance School, and also holds a certificate in Human Resource Management from Loyola Marymount University.

Commenting on his new appointment, Mr. Sinclair stated, "It is a pleasure to be joining an institution that I have long admired for its strong ties and commitment to the local community. After working with Santa Cruz County Bank's entire team and Board of Directors, it validated and solidified my respect for the Bank's sound practices, well-managed operations and outstanding reputation in the industry. Working strategically with the team and understanding its mission and vision lead to my acceptance of this incredible opportunity to permanently lead the Bank's risk management enterprise."

Krista Snelling, President and CEO commented, "Maxwell served as an advisor in the areas of compliance and risk management. He stepped in at a crucial moment, before an FDIC Examination, which he handled smoothly and professionally, and delivered best outcomes. The vast experience and professionalism he brings to the Bank are already playing a key role in our success and growth. We're thrilled to have him on the Executive Team."

Mr. Sinclair is a current board member of AOJAH and the Wiley Center/LA Speech and Language, and a former board member of Juvenile Diabetes Foundation Los Angeles Chapter, USC Summer Leadership Program, and also served as a former Advisory Board member of Central City Lutheran Mission, San Bernardino, and Bethlehem Temple Economic Development. Mr. Sinclair currently resides in Los Angeles with his wife, Rosario, and will maintain an office at the Bank's 75 River Street office in downtown Santa Cruz.

ABOUT SANTA CRUZ COUNTY BANK

Santa Cruz County Bank was founded in 2004. It is a top-rated, locally-owned and operated, full-service community bank headquartered in Santa Cruz, California. The bank has branches in Aptos, Capitola, Cupertino, Monterey, Santa Cruz, Scotts Valley and Watsonville. Santa Cruz County Bank is distinguished from "big banks" by its relationship-based service, problem-solving focus and direct access to decision makers. The bank is a leading SBA lender in Santa Cruz County and Silicon Valley and a top USDA lender in the state of California. As a full-service bank, Santa Cruz County Bank offers competitive deposit and lending solutions for businesses and individuals; including business loans, lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction lending, agricultural loans, SBA and USDA government guaranteed loans, credit cards, merchant services, remote deposit capture, mobile and online banking, bill payment and treasury management. True to its community roots, Santa Cruz County Bank has supported regional well-being by actively participating in and donating to local not-for-profit organizations.

Santa Cruz County Bank stock is publicly traded on the OTCQX U.S. Premier marketplace under the symbol SCZC. Stock purchase orders may be placed online, through a brokerage firm, or through Market Makers listed in the Investor Relations section of the bank's website. For more information about Santa Cruz County Bank, visit www.sccountybank.com .

